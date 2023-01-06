ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 20

Ironside556
3d ago

How about mind your own damn business and when you get confrontational with the officers and they arrest you, don't resist and there won't be these issues.

Reply(10)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Charged with Arson

A Johnson City man is facing arson charges after a fire on January 6th in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after an investigation of the fire that occurred in a residence on Columbus Place, it was determined that a resident of the house intentionally set the fire and left.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Suspect After Fleeing in Vehicle

On January 6th, at around 1:00 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department observed a suspect in a recent shooting that occurred in the City of Ithaca, who also had active arrest warrants for weapons possession out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was a resident of...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect in Ithaca shooting in jail after leading police on chase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state

Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for 2021 shooting death

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison following a shooting death of a man on W. Sixth street on February 7, 2021, in Elmira. According to Chemung County Court documents, Edward Baugh was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Arrested on Endangering the Welfare Charges in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Delhi man is facing several charges in Otsego County. According to the office, Matthew M. Brady was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd degree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
CAZENOVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86

UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
WINDSOR, NY
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

