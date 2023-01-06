Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
Windsor man arrested for firing rifle at trailer home
In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Charged with Arson
A Johnson City man is facing arson charges after a fire on January 6th in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after an investigation of the fire that occurred in a residence on Columbus Place, it was determined that a resident of the house intentionally set the fire and left.
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Suspect After Fleeing in Vehicle
On January 6th, at around 1:00 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department observed a suspect in a recent shooting that occurred in the City of Ithaca, who also had active arrest warrants for weapons possession out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was a resident of...
whcuradio.com
Suspect in Ithaca shooting in jail after leading police on chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.
‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state
Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison following a shooting death of a man on W. Sixth street on February 7, 2021, in Elmira. According to Chemung County Court documents, Edward Baugh was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision […]
Man arrested for DWI following Cortlandville crash
On January 5th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-car crash on East River Road in Cortlandville.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Man Arrested on Endangering the Welfare Charges in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Delhi man is facing several charges in Otsego County. According to the office, Matthew M. Brady was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd degree.
localsyr.com
Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86
UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
