Read full article on original website
Related
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years
A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.
Upworthy
Woman surprises parents at airport with the news that they are going to be grandparents
Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”
Upworthy
Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Mom on daughters: "My teen is going to a dance and won't take her toddler sister with her"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your siblings is fun, and you get to share memories while supporting each other no matter what. But when there is a significant age difference, difficult moments can add tension, and one of the siblings could feel excluded from events that are meant for older kids.
Parents hope to give 'Baby Billie' a voice after child born with rare syndrome
Eliza and Ben Mortimer's now six-month-old daughter Billie is their pride and joy. When Billie was born, the Mortimer's say, they noticed something was wrong right away.
Watch this adorable toddler see her deployed dad return home
Two-and-a-half year old Adalynn holds a sign while she unknowingly waits for her dad, Airman Ron Durbin, to return home to Box Elder, South Dakota
Siblings Refusing To Care For Elderly Parents Backed: 'Not Obliged'
A woman who took to social media to vent at her siblings for refusing to care for their parents at Christmas got an unexpected response.
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
Upworthy
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
I'm raising 9 kids after taking in my sister's children. I've saved the state over $100,000 in foster-care payments but don't get support because I'm family.
After taking in her sister's five kids, the author has nine children under her care ranging from 3 to 17. She doesn't get support from the state.
NASDAQ
How Parents Can Explain to Kids How NFTs Work
This is part two of two articles I’ve written about parents teaching their children about digital assets. Part one was How Parents Can Teach Their Kids About Cryptocurrency. This second article is about how NFTs work and explaining them to kids. It’s a new digital world out there filled...
Mom Shares Vulnerable Intrusive Thought About Hitting Daughter That May Help Fellow Parents
It’s not what you think, it’s what you do.
Comments / 0