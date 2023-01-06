Read full article on original website
The Government should enforce the laws about price gouging during a National Emergency. Greed is the down side of Capitalisim.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia To Allocate $6.6 Billion Excess Budget To Tax Rebates, Revenue Replenishment
The state of Georgia has plans to allocate its $6.6 billion excess budget to tax rebates and replenishment of past revenues. Georgia officials will finalize the plans for the excess budget today, January 9. Residents of Georgia can look forward to receiving one-time tax rebates due to a new proposal...
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
orangeandbluepress.com
$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?
The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
What is the poorest town in Georgia?
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Gas prices up slightly from a week ago, still way less than this time last year, but not for long
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Georgia continues to rise compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s five cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and...
Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells is expected to announce an expansion in Dalton plus a massive new plant northwest of Atlanta as part of what could be the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in U.S history, multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
After nearly a year, Georgia’s gas tax is back. Here’s what you need to know.
ATLANTA — It has been nearly a year since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the statewide gas tax. At midnight on Tuesday, it is set to go back into effect. The Georgia Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to suspend the gas tax in March 2022, and the governor subsequently signed it.
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
WMAZ
What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program
(The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as a potential loss in revenue via the gas tax. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, suspended the gas tax to help Georgians counter rising inflation. So far, the state hasn’t seen...
One-Time Refund From $6.6 Billion Surplus Pending Under New Proposal
Georgia closed the 2022 budget year with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. On Monday, January 9, the state will decide how to spend the money. The proposal has several ways to return the funds to residents.
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Georgia MLS: Home sales drop, but median price rises in December
Home sales dropped by more than 30% on a year-over-year basis in December, while the median price of properties sold increased, Georgia MLS reported, citing its 12-county Housing Market Snapshot. By unit, home sales fell 36.5% year over year and 2.6% month over month to 4,197 properties. By dollar volume,...
texasbreaking.com
Big Treat For Americans Due To One Time Tax Refund Returned Under A New Proposal, Are You Qualified?
Georgia residents can benefit from a budget surplus of over $6 billion. The state ended her 2022 fiscal year with a $6.6 billion cash surplus. On January 9th, the state will finalize the surplus plan. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to spend more than his $3 billion from a $6.6 billion pot to distribute a one-time tax refund.
From urban to rural: US Census Bureau reclassifies more than 100 cities in Georgia
ATLANTA — Several Georgia cities have gone from urban to rural by the U.S. Census standards. The federal agency started the new year with new designations for more than 112 cities in the Peach State. It's not because people have moved out -- it's because the designations now have...
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
