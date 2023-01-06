Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. In a sentimental video on Instagram on Friday (January 6), Holker shared photos of her "beautiful life" with her husband to the tune of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up." Among the photos are snapshots from family vacations, their wedding, their children, other photoshoots and candid selfies. "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" Holker wrote in the caption. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

