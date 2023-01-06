Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
iheart.com
Kim Petras Proves She's The New Pop Princess At iHeartRadio LIVE Show
It was a "huge day for gays," on Friday, January 6th, 2023 according to Kim Petras. For pop culture enthusiasts who love joyful and unapologetic queer artistry, the day marked the Season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race and the new pop princess' exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show. Lucky for us, live television can be experienced over and over again in today's streaming age because Petras' iHeartRadio LIVE show further cemented her as a pop visionary you don't want to miss out on.
iheart.com
Elle King Calls A Cheater Out In Her Sassy New Breakup Anthem: 'Tulsa'
Elle King unleashed a sassy cheating anthem to kick off the weekend, dropping it as fans eagerly await her soon-to-release album, Come Get Your Wife. “Tulsa” debuted on Friday (January 6). “He went back to Tulsa/ Put some miles on that adios Tacoma/ And I ain't talkin' Oklahoma/...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Birthday From His Hospital Bed
Jeremy Renner turned 52 this Saturday, and he’s feeling the love as he celebrates from his hospital bed. The “Hawkeye” star reposted a video on his Instagram Stories from the youth organization The Base Chicago filled with children singing and dancing to wish him a happy birthday. The children chose not to use “Happy Birthday” but 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” instead, singing and dancing as 50 Cent raps “Its Your Birthday” on repeat!
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Shares Sentimental Tribute Video
Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. In a sentimental video on Instagram on Friday (January 6), Holker shared photos of her "beautiful life" with her husband to the tune of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up." Among the photos are snapshots from family vacations, their wedding, their children, other photoshoots and candid selfies. "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" Holker wrote in the caption. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."
iheart.com
Nick Carter Is Recording Music About Late Brother Aaron
Nick Carter is continuing to tease a new music project and we’re getting more details. Sources say he’s written a song about his rollercoaster relationship with his late brother Aaron Carter. Aaron died suddenly in November and despite being estranged from his beforehand, Nick was gutted by the...
iheart.com
Tyler Hubbard Pens Heartfelt Tribute With 2 Other Beloved Country Stars
Tyler Hubbard debuted his latest song from his soon-to-release solo project, and the heartfelt track serves as a sweet tribute loving relationships. He wrote it with two other country artists who are also well-known for their roles as proud husbands and fathers: Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson. The trio hadn’t...
iheart.com
New 'Wednesday' Trailer Has Fans Hoping Lady Gaga Will Be In Season 2
Wednesday Addams has seen all of you trying out her dance moves! In an adorably ghoulish new teaser for the smash hit Netflix show Wednesday, the show's titular star Jenna Ortega confirms that season 2 is on the way and shouts out the viral TikTok dance that uses Lady Gaga's 2011 deep cut "Bloody Mary."
iheart.com
Kelsea Ballerini & Fletcher Join Forces For Eye-Popping Ending To New Video
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher debuted a powerful music video to bring their “Better Version” collaboration to life on Friday (January 6). The cinematic story quickly had viewers gushing over the artistry, the vulnerability — and the eye-popping ending. The music video, a short film titled Better Version...
Comments / 0