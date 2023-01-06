Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
UpNorthLive.com
60-year-old dies in Pine River Township crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pine River Township on Sunday, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. to a report of a crash on northbound US-127 near Madison Road. Another story:...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names
Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia
Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed
This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac
A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne
WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
abc12.com
House catches fire on Burton's west side
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Take a Look Inside This Medieval Castle in Oakland County, Michigan
Holy cow…..a medieval castle complete with drawbridge, secret passageways, stone towers, trap doors, and more…..sits in Oakland County. Worth a few million dollars. This mammoth structure is, according to a realtor, “as close to a modern-day representation of a European castle as you can probably imagine.”. Living...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
US 103.1
Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0