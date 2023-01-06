Memorial Park Community Center plans to reopen after repairs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After closing for repairs for several weeks, the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 9.

A release from the city states that all visitors must use the Aquatics/Athletics entrance.

Visitors may access all center parts except the Senior Services desk and gathering area. According to the city, repairs are still ongoing in those areas.

The center closed as a result of a water line break on Christmas Eve.

Programs at the Memorial Park Community Center will resume Monday on their regular schedule.

The center is located at 510 Bert St. For more information, call 423-283-5815.

