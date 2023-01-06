ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Memorial Park Community Center plans to reopen after repairs

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjJ71_0k5nObgX00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After closing for repairs for several weeks, the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 9.

A release from the city states that all visitors must use the Aquatics/Athletics entrance.

Visitors may access all center parts except the Senior Services desk and gathering area. According to the city, repairs are still ongoing in those areas.

The center closed as a result of a water line break on Christmas Eve.

Programs at the Memorial Park Community Center will resume Monday on their regular schedule.

The center is located at 510 Bert St. For more information, call 423-283-5815.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Related
WJHL

First Responders Ball to be held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Typically when there is an “all-call” for first responders it’s not a good thing, but one upcoming event in the region is proving otherwise. The first Annual ‘First Responders Ball’ is happening on Jan. 20 at the Memorial Park Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough alderman: Leaders ‘heartbroken’ over water outages, committed to accelerating upgrades

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alderman in Tennessee’s oldest town says elected leaders are “heartbroken” at the outsized impact the bitter Christmas cold had on town water customers and hope to accelerate planned upgrades. About 80% of the town’s 13,000 water customers had their service disrupted for anywhere from four to six days after the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Kingsport announces next phase of water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is set to replace another 10,000 water meters over the next six months. According to the city, Maryland-based contractor EnvoCore will install the meters. Work will begin in Colonial Heights before moving to the Sullivan Gardens, Meadowview, Fordtown Road, and Lynn Garden communities. According to the city, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN City Council picks new mayor, vice mayor

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council has picked a new mayor and vice-mayor. At Tuesday night’s meeting, it was decided that Councilmembers Vince Turner and Mark Hutton will serve as mayor and vice mayor for the next year. Every year, the City Council elects one member to serve as mayor and a […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9. The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT. TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport School Board approves superintendent flyer after split vote

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport School Board members voted to approve a flyer for their ongoing superintendent search after some debate on the message they want the document to send. The documents discussed in Tuesday’s meeting were part of provided materials from the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) and discussed the criteria that the board […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot

Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from Jonesborough Elementary School and Jonesborough Middle School gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the schools’ redesigned mascot and upcoming merger. Students from both schools had the opportunity to vote on several designs and chose a redesigned version of the middle school’s current tiger logo to represent the combined K-8 building […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

North Roan re-zoning vote raises traffic concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to move forward with plans to rezone a lot on North Roan Street to allow for a drive-thru coffee shop, Coble Coffee. The proposed site, in the school zone for Indian Trail Middle School, is adjacent to three residences, including Jan Yates’. Yates told News Channel […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

School officials share concerns on 3rd-grade retention law

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — As lawmakers reconvene for the General Assembly in Nashville, the controversial third-grade retention law has been a hot topic and is now considered to be urgent as the testing season looms. The law was passed late last session and says a student in the third grade shall not be promoted to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County BOE asks for changes to 3rd-grade retention law

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education is urging state lawmakers to put power back in local hands. The board voted 6-1 to send a resolution to the General Assembly asking lawmakers to reconsider a controversial law requiring third graders to repeat the grade if they don’t achieve proficiency in English Language […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

First female fire chief carries on family legacy

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County has announced CJ Vickery as the first female fire chief for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Not only is this a huge honor for the county, but it’s an even bigger honor for the new fire chief, who’s been with the department since she was 16. “It’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

