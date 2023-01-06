Read full article on original website
WATCH: North Carolina representative pulls congressman away from confrontation during House Speaker vote
North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson (R) was seen pulling a congressman away from a confrontation on the House floor Friday night.
SEC closes insider trading probe into former Republican senator
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has closed its insider trading investigation into stock trades made by then-Sen. Richard Burr and his brother-in-law at the outset of the pandemic, the former senator announced Friday.
North Carolina rep says Madison Cawthorn ghosted him, took constituent files
A newly sworn-in North Carolina congressman is pleading with constituents to contact him after his predecessor, scandal-scarred Madison Cawthorn, failed to turn over their case files when he vacated his office last November. GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office sent a letter telling voters in his rural western North Carolina district to reach out if they have outstanding or unfinished casework — and adding he doesn’t know where Cawthorn disappeared to. The letter said Cawthorn, who abandoned his Capitol Hill and district offices two months before his term ended, “did not transfer official constituent casework, which is standard practice for any legislative transition.” ”Due...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Rep. Lauren Boebert says she is now 'more focused on delivering the policies' she ran on 'than owning the left'
Boebert said she wants to "bring the temperature down" and "bring unity" after her Colorado constituents urged her to tone down her rhetoric, the AP reported.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle delay
After a historic and prolonged battle over the Speakership, House Republicans on Monday moved to wrap up some unfinished organizing business that was put on hold due to opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — including picking who will lead key panels. The House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of…
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks
I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
Alabama GOP won’t support McDaniel as RNC chair
The Alabama Republican Party said it would not support Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in her bid to again lead the national organization, another blow in what is already shaping up to be her toughest leadership challenge to date. “The Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC…
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at separate location, reports say
The disclosure comes a day after Biden told reporters he was "surprised" by the discovery of the first batch of documents.
Send those planes and buses of migrants to NC. We need workers. | Opinion
Border crisis: There is a solution staring us in the face and we refuse to see it. Put aside petty politics.
Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice González touts judiciary’s embrace of pandemic technology
(The Center Square) – Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven González praised the adoption of digital tools during the COVID-19 pandemic in his Wednesday morning State of Judiciary address to a joint session of the state Legislature. “The pandemic has been a challenge for all of us,” González said. “It challenged the judicial branch to provide equitable access to justice throughout the entire crisis. People in courthouses around the state rose to that challenge, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.” ...
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with less than 1 percent of the vote, according…
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated
(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
