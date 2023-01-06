Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awardees Announced During Delaware Ag Week
Media Note: Pictures are available online at Flickr. Harrington, Del. (January 10, 2023) – During the first day of Delaware Ag Week, the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Nutrient Management Program Administrator Chris Brosch presented three honorees with the 2022 Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awards. Since 2001, the Delaware Nutrient...
delaware.gov
Funding Available for Delaware Communities Seeking to Improve Tree Canopy
DOVER, Del. (January 9, 2023) – Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is still accepting applications for up to $5,000 in matching grants for tree planting and management projects on public land and community open space. Urban and community grants are open to all Delaware municipalities, homeowner associations, and certified nonprofits, including schools and churches. There are also grant opportunities specifically for areas within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
delaware.gov
Department of Correction Recognized With Recruitment Video of The Year
Dover, DE – The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced today that it has been recognized within the corrections industry for the best correctional officer recruitment video of 2022. Corrections1.com, the top online source of information and resources for corrections officers, recently identified the Delaware DOC as producing one of the five best correctional officer recruitment videos from the past year, including one international candidate, and asked its readers to vote for the top spot. Corrections1 is regularly on the lookout for corrections and police recruitment videos to understand the changing needs of the profession, the type of applicants organizations are seeking, and the changing demands of working in law enforcement and corrections. The five nominees were selected by Corrections1 editorial staff based on several criteria, including a focus on the variety of correctional officer duties, training opportunities, diversity, compelling music and production value.
delaware.gov
Delaware Mortgage Relief Program Announces New Program Guidelines And Partnerships
Homeowners Can Now Receive Up To $50,000 In Financial Assistance, Including Future Payments and Non-Delinquent Mortgage Payments. Dover, Del. January 11, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today updates to the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, which include the following:. Removing the requirement of 30-day mortgage Homeowners...
delaware.gov
Delaware State Housing Authority Announces The Launch Of Statewide Rent Reporting Pilot
The program that provides renters an opportunity to build their credit score without taking on more debt by simply paying their rent. Dover, Del., January 9, 2022 – The Delaware Tenant Rent-Reporting Program Pilot is a new program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and partnered with Self Financial (Self).
delaware.gov
Delaware to Receive Nearly $56,000 for Alleged False Claims Caused by Respiratory-Related Medical Equipment
Delaware has joined with other states and the federal government to reach an agreement in principle with Philips RS North America LLC, (formerly known as Respironics Inc.), a manufacturer of durable medical equipment (DME) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to resolve federal False Claims Act and Delaware False Claims and Reporting Act (DFCRA) allegations that it misled federal health care programs by paying kickbacks to DME suppliers.
