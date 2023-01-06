Dover, DE – The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced today that it has been recognized within the corrections industry for the best correctional officer recruitment video of 2022. Corrections1.com, the top online source of information and resources for corrections officers, recently identified the Delaware DOC as producing one of the five best correctional officer recruitment videos from the past year, including one international candidate, and asked its readers to vote for the top spot. Corrections1 is regularly on the lookout for corrections and police recruitment videos to understand the changing needs of the profession, the type of applicants organizations are seeking, and the changing demands of working in law enforcement and corrections. The five nominees were selected by Corrections1 editorial staff based on several criteria, including a focus on the variety of correctional officer duties, training opportunities, diversity, compelling music and production value.

