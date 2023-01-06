Read full article on original website
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
One Green Planet
Over 40 Vultures Mysteriously Found Dead Around Water Tower in North Carolina
Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after over 40 vultures were found dead surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. 40-50 vultures were piled in a 100-yard radius around a water tower in North Carolina. American Wildlife Refuge worker Paul MacKinnon said that he believes the birds appear to have been poisoned. Other wildlife experts however believe that it could be the Avian flu, as a wildlife sanctuary reported that the bird flu was spreading across the eastern part of North Carolina.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Hunters Asked To Help Rid Axis Deer From Big Thicket National Preserve
Hunters who hold a valid license in Texas and have a permit for hunting in the Big Sandy Creek Unit of Big Thicket National Preserve can take as many nonnative axis deer that they come across. A preserve release didn't say how the axis deer came to be in Big...
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
Wildlife officials found the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed the solar bear exhibiting comfort around humans A polar bear cub found alone near a populated area in Alaska has been captured by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sent to the Alaska Zoo after showing signs of being comfortable around humans. According to a press release from the agency, the decision was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of...
What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?
I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
Hunter Stunned As Barred Owl Lands In Tree He Is Sitting In
It doesn’t get any better than this. This is why we go out there, to get have the chance of something spectacular happen right in front of your eyes. Even if it wasn’t the best day hunting, after something like that, it was still a very good day with a story you will tell forever… and the video to prove it.
natureworldnews.com
[Video] Alpacas Warn Guard Dogs of Coyote Stalkers in a California Farm
Alpacas sent an early warning siren to guard dogs about a group of coyote stalkers in a California farm. The incident was caught on video which revealed an unusual partnership between the canines and the long-neck camelid mammals. Alpacas Warning Dogs Video. TikTok account Raventree Ranch uploaded the video showing...
a-z-animals.com
11 Must-See Birds In Tennessee
With over 400 species of birds, from common ones like the northern cardinal to uncommon birds like Cassin’s kingbird, Tennessee can provide you with an exciting birding experience. You can go to picturesque locations like Radnor Lake State Park’s hardwood woodland, home to more than two dozen songbird species....
WATCH: Wildlife Officer Gets ‘Beat Up’ by Feisty Moose Calf
Hilarious footage of a rampaging moose calf whipping a wildlife officer into submission is turning some heads on the internet. The brief clip features a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife study researcher finishing up tagging the calf. He reaches down to release the animal, then things go haywire.
a-z-animals.com
15 Common Types Of Backyard Birds
The vast land and various habitats of the North American continent enable it to boast thousands of bird species. A lot of these birds often wander away from their habitats in the trees and forests in their quest for food. They often find themselves foraging near our homes which is a pleasant surprise for people who don’t mind getting visits from these winged beauties.
Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters
Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Blue Birds in Maryland
Maryland is a mid-Atlantic state surrounded by abundant coastlines and waterways. And almost 40% of its land surface is covered in forests, providing the perfect environment for many bird species. Discover 12 blue birds in Maryland and learn about their habitats, appearance, foraging behavior, and other fun facts. Black-throated Blue...
DVM 360
3 Must-reads for National Bird Day
It's National Bird Day! We're celebrating these beautiful creatures that fill us with awe by spotlighting 3 avian-related articles. From strides in conservation efforts of endangered species to an expansion of veterinary care for feathered friends—there's something for everyone. Happy reading!. Two critically endangered female blue-billed curassows born at...
What It’s Like to Hunt Your First Deer Ever—In the Middle of a Major U.S. City
MY FIRST bleary-eyed thought as I wake up in my apartment at 3:30 in the morning: If there’s a bus running right now, I don’t want to see what kind of people are on it. It’s close enough to when the bars let out in Philadelphia that any public transit will probably be full of folks coming off the tail end of a long night. There would also be those who’ve elected to wake up at the crack of dawn—the real weirdos, in my mind. Reality doesn’t set in until I take the sales tags off my thermal underwear and pick out the heaviest coat I own that I don’t mind getting blood on. By the time I call an Uber, I’ve accepted that I’m actually smack-dab in the middle of a Venn diagram of those two demographics. After all, I’m about to go hunting for the first time in the middle of one of the biggest urban areas in the country, and I spent most of last night bragging about it to anyone who’d listen at a beer-and-a-shot joint downtown.
iheart.com
First Ever Vaccine For Honeybees Is Now Approved By The USDA
For the first time in its history, the USDA has approved a vaccine for honeybees to protect them from disease. The American Foulbrood disease was previously only able to be contained by burning the colony and the hive once an infection set in. They’re not chasing bees with tiny syringes...
Fur Fish and Game, The Practical Outdoorsman’s Magazine
I once met a muskrat that probably changed my life. Whether who we meet and what we do shapes our destinyor not is hard to say. Like many events in life, we do not understand the significance of the moment. We see it later, years down the trail. There is no doubt though, that muskrat was a game changer for me.
