North Miami Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Military vet dies after being shot outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday."My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident," said Troy Robinson Jr.  "A tragic incident. He got...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman injured in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County

Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 158th Place and 296th Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was...
HOMESTEAD, FL

