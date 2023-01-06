NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday."My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident," said Troy Robinson Jr. "A tragic incident. He got...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO