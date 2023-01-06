Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Military vet dies after being shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday."My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident," said Troy Robinson Jr. "A tragic incident. He got...
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A South Florida woman has been arrested on an attempted felony murder charge after she stabbed her roommate during an argument over a missing cell phone.
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Click10.com
‘I feel hurt:’ Seniors’ cars unexpectedly booted at own Deerfield Beach complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A number of residents at a Deerfield Beach senior apartment complex woke up to find their cars booted Tuesday morning — completely by surprise, they say — causing some to miss visits to the doctor and other obligations. They say caregivers’ cars also...
Click10.com
Suspect in critical condition after deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday night in the area of 600 Briny Ave. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene early Wednesday morning as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area, spanning about two blocks.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
Click10.com
Woman injured in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. “Yeah, this is a sickening crime, and this is the...
Click10.com
Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
Click10.com
Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning. Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace. Sky 10 flew over the area where a...
Case Of Missing Palm Beach County Girl Is "Tearing Down" Family
The case of missing 11-year old Jaliyah Williams of Riviera Beach is a custody issue, according to school district police. The girl has been missing since Thursday.
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
Click10.com
Video shows Miami-Dade police firing at man accused of stabbing woman to death
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ring surveillance video captured a police-involved shooting last week in southwest Miami-Dade. “Let me see your hands,” an officer is heard shouting at the suspect before multiple gunshots are heard. The police-involved shooting occurred after the suspect was accused of stabbing a woman to...
Man pulls gun on boaters, charged with aggravated assault
A South Florida man's been arrested after pulling a gun on a group of boaters who asked him to slow down in a no-wake zone.
cbs12.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
Click10.com
Residents not surprised after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police went door to door in one neighborhood Monday, trying to speak with residents and obtain surveillance video from homes and nearby businesses following a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. along Northeast 30th Place and 26th Terrace. Police say officers...
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
Click10.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 158th Place and 296th Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was...
Comments / 1