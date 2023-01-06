Read full article on original website
Related
US hiring stays brisk as employers add 223,000 jobs
U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December in sign of a still-robust labor market despite Fed rate hikes.
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
The US added 223,000 jobs in December, another sign there's no recession yet
In addition to the added payrolls, the US unemployment rate fell in December, changing from 3.6% to 3.5%.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Labor market stays strong as wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
The US labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in December, But Rises for Black Women, Hispanic Men
The U.S. unemployment rate declined overall in December, but rose for Black women and Hispanic men, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report. Black women saw unemployment increased to 5.5% last month, up 0.3 percentage points from 5.2% in November, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Overall, Black employment held steady at 5.7%, while the unemployment rate for Black men actually declined to 5.1% from 5.4% last month.
U.S. employers exceed expectations by adding 223,000 jobs in December
The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employers in the U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, surpassing the expectations of economists and reflecting an economy that remains resilient amid interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve, per The Associated Press. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent, a 53-year low, according to the Labor Department. The report notes that the industries with notable job gains included "leisure and hospitality, health care, construction, and social assistance." December's job growth brought the total job creation for 2022 to 4.5 million, capping the second year of robust growth after the 6.7...
US job growth cools slightly in December as economy adds 223,000 new positions
The Labor Department's December jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’
President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation. The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically […]
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
Biden celebrates December jobs report as Fed mulls further rate hikes
President Joe Biden celebrated the December jobs report Friday, claiming the hundreds of thousands of jobs added to end 2022 represented "more evidence" that his "economic plan is working."
nrn.com
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December; U.S. unemployment rate slips to 3.5%
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December, the 24th consecutive month of workforce expansion in the segment, as the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. In its monthly report, the Labor Department division said total non-farm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in...
Biden's Labor Secretary says workers still have options in this tight labor market — and that's a 'beautiful thing'
Workers are still quitting en masse, getting hired, and getting paid more. It shows that they still have a whole lot of options.
Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools
Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Job growth and wages slip in December but remain above Fed target
The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, a slight decrease from the previous month. Here's what that means for you.
AOL Corp
Recession watch: Stay on guard despite strong December jobs report, economist warns
Investors should remain on recession watch, one top economist warned, even as the December jobs report showed another solid month of employment gains for the U.S. economy. "I do see that some of the pain that households are feeling... in terms of the inflation on their pocketbook means they are starting to pull back on spending," Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Businesses who basically switched from just-in-time to just-in-case [inventory] are now sitting with inventory they need to unload. That means if they unload it, they're going to unload it at a cost and they will have to let go of workers."
Zacks.com
BLS Jobs: 223K, 3.5% Unemployment Strong, Wage Growth Down
The latest monthly non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is out this morning: 223K new jobs were created in December, more than the 200K estimated but below the downwardly revised 256K the previous month. The Unemployment Rate came down to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous two months. This means we are officially back down to pre-pandemic levels on unemployment.
Builder
Nonfarm Payroll Employment Growth Decelerates for Fifth Consecutive Month in December
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in December, following job growth greater than 250,000 in October and November, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality (+67,000), health care (+55,000), construction (+28,000), and social assistance (+20,000). According to Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae, December marked the fifth consecutive month of deceleration for employment growth.
Comments / 0