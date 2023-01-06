Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Wind and rain today
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Plan on our Wednesday starting much milder than it will end. We begin the day under partly cloudy skies, with mild temperatures and breezes. Highs will be in the mid 40's. As the day progresses, we will see clouds build in and deliver late-day showers. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Look for mixed showers overnight, with lows scattered through the 30's.
KTVZ
Short break; more snow coming
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, mild start to the day, we can expect to see the clouds thicken quickly and deliver some mixed showers through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SE winds will pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, but the showers will taper off by midnight. Winds will turn gentle out of the north and lows will be in the mid to upper 20's.
KTVZ
More storm activity on the way
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We have quite the stormy week ahead for Central Oregon, and it all begins today. Snow this morning will turn to rain this afternoon as our highs reach the mid 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. As this part of the storm weakens, we will see some partial clearing tonight and the winds will back off to 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.
KTVZ
90% of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can’t soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday — about 90% of the state’s population and...
KTVZ
Oregon’s emergency SNAP food benefits come to an end in February, after nearly 3 years
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive...
KTVZ
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans “switches” that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and “extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
KTVZ
Federal law enforcement partners commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Federal law enforcement partners from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, FBI Portland Field Office, and Homeland Security Investigations Seattle Field Office joined Wednesday to commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and reaffirm their commitment to combating all forms of human trafficking.
Comments / 0