GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, mild start to the day, we can expect to see the clouds thicken quickly and deliver some mixed showers through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SE winds will pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, but the showers will taper off by midnight. Winds will turn gentle out of the north and lows will be in the mid to upper 20's.

1 DAY AGO