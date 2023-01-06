ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

New Destination Dare video highlights Dare County Recovery Court

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series that highlights the Dare County Recovery Court, a program that was developed in March 2019 with the mission of rehabilitating members of the community who are facing criminal charges due to their substance use rather than incarcerating them for their crimes.
DARE COUNTY, NC
2023 KDH dog licenses now available

If you live in Kill Devil Hills, annual dog licenses are required for each canine over 4 months old that you own, renewable in January. The cost of a KDH dog license is $5.00 per dog (if not spayed/neutered) or $2.50 per dog (if spayed/neutered). For more information or for...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Dillon Daniel Hunt

Dillon Daniel Hunt, also known as “D” or “Pickle” was tragically taken from us in Minnesota on August 5, 2022. Dillon was born in Minnesota and moved to North Carolina in 2004. Dillon graduated from Currituck County High school and continued his education at COA in...
BARCO, NC
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
BARCO, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule changes, closures announced

All Dare County offices and facilities—including the Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard—will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, January, 17, 2023. Dare County Public Works—which provides trash...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Louise Walker Campbell

Louise Walker Campbell, 76, of Currituck, North Carolina, died suddenly of natural causes at her home, Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Eleanor and Rex Walker. She is predeceased by daughter, Kelly Hobgood. Louise is survived by her loving husband, David Campbell Sr; children, Tina...
CURRITUCK, NC
Judith H. Wilson

Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer

Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer, 88, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. A native of Manns Harbor, he was born September 8, 1934, to the late Millicent Midgett Sawyer and Forrest Monroe Sawyer. Poochie retired from Dominion Power (VEPCO). He was an avid outdoorsman...
MANTEO, NC
Personal property, business personal property forms due January 31

Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
Boil water advisory issued for section of Corolla

As a result of a water leak last night in Corolla, a period of low or no pressure in the distribution system occurred. This increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the Currituck County Water Department advises consumers in the areas of...
COROLLA, NC

