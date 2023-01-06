Read full article on original website
CYP, Dare County Library partner to present ‘Raising Resilient Children’ seminar via Zoom
The Children & Youth Partnership for Dare County is excited to partner with the Dare County Library to present a virtual seminar, Raising Resilient Children, a Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) led by Susan Lee. This free 90-minute seminar is for parents/caregivers of children ages birth to 12 and introduces...
New Destination Dare video highlights Dare County Recovery Court
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series that highlights the Dare County Recovery Court, a program that was developed in March 2019 with the mission of rehabilitating members of the community who are facing criminal charges due to their substance use rather than incarcerating them for their crimes.
Manteo administrative offices closed on MLKJ Day; No commercial or solid waste collection
The Town of Manteo administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid waste collection will be done on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.
2023 KDH dog licenses now available
If you live in Kill Devil Hills, annual dog licenses are required for each canine over 4 months old that you own, renewable in January. The cost of a KDH dog license is $5.00 per dog (if not spayed/neutered) or $2.50 per dog (if spayed/neutered). For more information or for...
Two new employment opportunities available with the Town of Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills is currently accepting applications for the following two positions:. If you are interested in pursuing either of these careers, visit the Kill Devil Hills website for more information and to access an application.
Dillon Daniel Hunt
Dillon Daniel Hunt, also known as “D” or “Pickle” was tragically taken from us in Minnesota on August 5, 2022. Dillon was born in Minnesota and moved to North Carolina in 2004. Dillon graduated from Currituck County High school and continued his education at COA in...
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule changes, closures announced
All Dare County offices and facilities—including the Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard—will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, January, 17, 2023. Dare County Public Works—which provides trash...
Louise Walker Campbell
Louise Walker Campbell, 76, of Currituck, North Carolina, died suddenly of natural causes at her home, Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Eleanor and Rex Walker. She is predeceased by daughter, Kelly Hobgood. Louise is survived by her loving husband, David Campbell Sr; children, Tina...
Judith H. Wilson
Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer
Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer, 88, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. A native of Manns Harbor, he was born September 8, 1934, to the late Millicent Midgett Sawyer and Forrest Monroe Sawyer. Poochie retired from Dominion Power (VEPCO). He was an avid outdoorsman...
National Park Service announces opportunities to bid on several federal government contracts
The National Park Service has several government contracts for businesses to bid on at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Businesses interested in bidding on federal government contracts must do so through the System for Award Management (SAM) at www.sam.gov. Contract Opportunities at Cape Hatteras National...
Personal property, business personal property forms due January 31
Completed forms for personal and business personal property must be returned to the Dare County Tax Department office by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Individuals and businesses in Dare County are required by North Carolina law to list their personal property for taxation during the month of January each year. This includes all personal property and business personal property owned as of January 1, 2023.
Boil water advisory issued for section of Corolla
As a result of a water leak last night in Corolla, a period of low or no pressure in the distribution system occurred. This increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the Currituck County Water Department advises consumers in the areas of...
