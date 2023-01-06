Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor
Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor. Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first …. Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor. Bentonville after-school needs met by local business. Bentonville after-school needs met by local business. Question of the Day 1/11. Bentonville Public...
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Slight severe weather chance overnight Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our warm weather trend is set to continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity. Then, Wednesday night a cold front will start to move through Wednesday night and bring temperatures closer to normal for the remainder of the week.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place. Senate Bill 43, sponsored by Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield and Rep. Mary Bentley, adds “drag performance” to the...
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice, but rain and storms are coming
It’s a little milder this morning, and then it will be around ten degrees warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout. Temperatures will reach the 70s Wednesday before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will precede the passing cold front. Windy conditions will precede and follow the front through Thursday.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas
Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.
Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams
Monday, Jan. 9, is the birthday of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin, and one Arkansan is gearing up to compete hopefully in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, Daytona, to hopefully follow in Martin’s footsteps.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans immediate executive orders, outlines policy in inauguration speech
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration speech outlined her policy direction and the immediate action she would take as the state’s 47th executive.
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
nwahomepage.com
These US cities are ‘lightning capitals,’ report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
Arkansas General Assembly begins new session as Republican supermajority looks to show its strength
The 94th Arkansas General Assembly gaveled into session Monday, and despite a push for Republicans to strengthen their hold on leadership of the chamber, Democrats were added in several chair positions.
magnoliareporter.com
Deadline approaching for American Fisheries' Hutton Scholar internships
A February 14 deadline is set for high school students to apply for one of four American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Scholar paid internships that will be available this summer through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The AFS’ Junior Fisheries Biology Program internship and mentoring program is a summerlong,...
