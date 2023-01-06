ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why

ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor

Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
arkadelphian.com

NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise

At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice, but rain and storms are coming

It’s a little milder this morning, and then it will be around ten degrees warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout. Temperatures will reach the 70s Wednesday before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will precede the passing cold front. Windy conditions will precede and follow the front through Thursday.
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
nwahomepage.com

These US cities are ‘lightning capitals,’ report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
FOUR CORNERS, FL
magnoliareporter.com

Deadline approaching for American Fisheries' Hutton Scholar internships

A February 14 deadline is set for high school students to apply for one of four American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Scholar paid internships that will be available this summer through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The AFS’ Junior Fisheries Biology Program internship and mentoring program is a summerlong,...
