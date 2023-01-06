Read full article on original website
Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
S. Korea’s Hanwha Qcells to invest $2.5 billion in U.S. solar supply chain
(Reuters) -South Korean solar energy company Qcells on Wednesday said it would invest $2.5 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States, creating as many as 2,500 jobs in Georgia. The announcement by the solar division of conglomerate Hanwha Corp is one of the biggest corporate manufacturing commitments...
Biden, Japan’s Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters. The talks between the close allies are likely to include control of semiconductor...
Marketmind: To the inflation stations
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation will set off the global market fireworks on Thursday and beyond, but there are a couple of other potential rockets that could spark Asian markets into life before that – Chinese and Indian inflation data.
Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is nearing a preliminary deal to build production facilities in Indonesia with a capacity of one million units, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The country’s investment minister confirmed talks with the world’s most valuable automaker, the report added....
WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases. “Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in. case incidence,” the WHO said after a Jan. 5 technical meeting....
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour. Qin visited facilities of the African Union in Addis...
World’s dams to lose a quarter of storage capacity by 2050 – UN research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Nearly 50,000 large dams worldwide could lose more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050 as a result of sedimentation build-ups, eroding global water and energy security, according to United Nations research on Wednesday. Dam capacity is expected to drop from 6 trillion cubic...
Blinken says U.S. applauds Japan’s decision to double defense spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States applauded Japan’s decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking at a press conference with U.S....
Credit Suisse considering 50% cut to overall 2022 bonus pool -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Swiss bank Credit Suisse is considering a 50% cut to its overall 2022 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
China Southern flags 737 MAX flight in possible return of model
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Southern Airlines has scheduled a Boeing 737 MAX flight on Friday, its mobile app showed, which if completed would be the first commercial service for the model by a Chinese airline since a March 2019 grounding. The scheduled flight is a domestic journey from the southern city...
Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – One of Credit Suisse’s large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors. Harris has been one of Credit Suisse’s longest standing...
Venom, Iceberg set up $1 billion fund to invest in blockchain firms amid crypto winter
(Reuters) – Blockchain firm Venom Foundation and Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Iceberg Capital Ltd on Wednesday launched a $1 billion crypto venture fund and said it was leading a $20 million funding round in virtual world platform Nümi Metaverse. The fund, called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), aims to...
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil – Insider
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession. The world’s largest asset manager had 19,900 employees as of Sept....
Hong Kong set to shortlist crypto tokens for retail trading
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong securities watchdog will propose a subset of tokens it would allow for retail investors’ trading, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as it presses on with a new regulatory regime that will make the city more friendly to crypto startups. As investor...
Cubans size up new hurdles, avenues for migration after U.S. policy shift
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
Royal Mail’s export services disrupted after ‘cyber incident’
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Royal Mail said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as “a cyber incident”. “We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations,” Royal Mail, one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms,...
ECB will continue raising rates “significantly” at sustained pace, De Cos says
MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates “significantly” at future meetings, at a sustained pace, to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target over the medium term, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday. “Keeping interest rates at tight...
