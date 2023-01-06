The official description for Andrew Santino’s first Netflix comedy special feels like it’s written by and for 13-year-old boys: “No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set”! But is the hour really that juvenile, or is this sales pitch simply playing to the politically-incorrect trendy crowd? Maybe it’s both. Maybe, though, it’s selling Santino short, and there’s more to be found in enjoying his comedy as if it were a build-your-own cheeseburger. ANDREW SANTINO: CHEESEBURGER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Andrew Santino released his first hour special on Showtime in 2017 while he co-starred on that network’s series about...

30 MINUTES AGO