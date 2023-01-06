ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Colorful Boho Blouse Will Add Some Color to Your Closet This Winter

By Suzy Forman
The days are short, the weather is cold and wet, the sky is overcast and dreary — while there are some things we love about winter, a lot of days have this gloomy type of vibe. It makes you want to sleep in and lie on the couch all day watching TV (in between naps). We all have days like that, but we need some pick-me-ups to make sure that doesn’t become our everyday routine.

One of our go-to hacks is to add color to our closet. Our winter wardrobe tends to veer heavily toward black and grey colorways, but a few bright pops can make a big difference. This beautiful boho blouse , for example, is ready to brighten up any dull days!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Boho Blouse for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This top will draw every eye in the room with its all-over floral print. It looks like a painted watercolor artwork. It’s bright, it’s busy, it’s fun and it automatically makes you want to smile. The ruffle details do the same, from the frilled mock neckline to the ruffled trims at the ends of the elbow-length puff sleeves!

This blouse is made of a lightweight fabric that offers some nice flow, featuring a slightly long silhouette to cover the hips. In back, you’ll find a button closure at the neck, creating a small keyhole for added elegance!

This beautiful blouse , which comes in seven floral colorways, is lovely on its own — but we’ll obviously need to create some full outfits with it. It will most definitely form a dynamic duo with just about any pair of jeans you own, or you could dress it up for a night out by tucking it into a mini skirt and slipping on a pair of tall boots. It could fit right into a professional setting too when worn with a nice pair of slacks. Add a blazer or cardigan on top if it’s a bit chilly!

Already imagining yourself wearing this lovely top? Snatch one up for yourself! The price is right — and it’s on Prime!

This Flattering Hoodie Dress Is What Winter Fashion Dreams Are Made Of

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more tops, tees and blouses here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

