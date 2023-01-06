Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. (Season 10 Episode 11) “Long Lost” trailer, release date
A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters. Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths. Startattle.com – Chicago P.D. | NBC.
Your Honor (Season 2 Episode 1) Bryan Cranston, trailer, release date
A judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized c—e family. Startattle.com – Your Honor | Showtime. – Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato – a New Orleans judge, willing to do anything to protect his son.
Alert (Season 1 Episode 2) “Hugo”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date
Jason, Nikki and the MPU team investigate when a woman runs down a man and forces him to get in her car at g–point. Meanwhile, more information about Keith’s k–apper comes to light. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Episode title: “Hugo”. Release date:...
Inside Pulse
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!. Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State. Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC. Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns...
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 9 – 13: Willow and Michael Prepare for the Worst
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 9 - 13 reveal that Willow Tait prepares for the worst while Carly Spencer faces a huge decision.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
msn.com
'Blue Bloods' Fans Are Flipping Out After Spotting Favorite Character in New Photos
We've got one more week until Blue Bloods returns with new episodes, but this exciting news will help longtime viewers pass the time. When season 13 resumes on January 6, a familiar face—Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will back on screen. Joe Hill has only appeared in 13 episodes of the show, but he remains a fan-favorite. The character returns as the grandson of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Joe's father, Joe Reagan, was killed in the line of duty.
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
soaphub.com
GH Recap For January 5: Heather Explains How She Hooks
The GH recap for Thursday, January 5, 2023, features Heather Webber giving Ryan Chamberlain the lowdown on her fun — and deadly — new hobby. In this episode, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) got Heather (Alley Mills) to admit what she has been up to as Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) wondered how a pregnant teenager could kill a cop and soldier. Also, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) told Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) about Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death, while Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) broke some news and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) broke down. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) got herself a new lawyer despite having no idea why she’s being accused of murder, and finally, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) decided to avenge her daughter’s death. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
startattle.com
Renfield (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Nicholas Hoult, Nicholas Cage, Awkwafina
Count Dracula’s (Nicholas Cage) lackey, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Startattle.com – Renfield 2023. Starring : Nicholas Hoult / Nicholas Cage /...
