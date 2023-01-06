Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession
The World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for most countries and regions, and warned that new adverse shocks could tip the global economy into a recession. Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7 percent this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020.
MySanAntonio
People are leaving Canada's biggest cities amid a housing crunch
Canada's largest cities are getting bigger and more expensive, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to search for affordable housing elsewhere. Toronto, the country's biggest urban center, saw nearly 100,000 people leave the area, with 78% choosing to settle in other parts of the province over a one-year period to July 1, according to Statistics Canada data released Wednesday.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
MySanAntonio
Gasoline prices are set to rise if corn-belt states win fuel fight
Some Americans could end up paying more for their gasoline thanks to a plan by seven Midwestern state governors to boost the use of corn-based ethanol. Their request is under review by the federal government. If adopted, it could be good news for corn farmers throughout the region, including the politically important state of Iowa.
MySanAntonio
Record U.S. oil output seen leading non-OPEC growth next year
The U.S. is expected to account for the lion's share of non-OPEC oil growth next year as American drillers pump a record amount of crude. Production is seen reaching 12.8 million barrels a day in 2024, surpassing the current annual high of 12.3 million set in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook. If materialized, next year's figure would exceed 2023's projected output of 12.4 million barrels.
MySanAntonio
Banks' revenue bonanza seen under threat from looming U.S. recession
The market volatility and interest-rate hikes that gave U.S. banks their biggest windfall last year may prove to be their biggest headache in 2023. When Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo kick off the industry's fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, investors will be less interested in seeing how robust profits were in the final three months of last year and more focused on signs the nation's biggest banks are girding for a major downturn as rate increases crimp economic activity.
MySanAntonio
iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion
Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
MySanAntonio
Powell Says Fed 'Will Not Be' a Climate Policymaker
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said that to retain its independence from politics, the central bank must “stick to its knitting” — and that means it is not the right institution to delve into issues like mitigating climate change. “Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be...
MySanAntonio
Coinbase eliminates 20% of staff in latest round of layoffs
Coinbase Global is firing about 950 employees, or 20% of its workforce, as the worsening crypto slump spurs another round of layoffs at the biggest US digital-asset exchange. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong announced the job reductions in a blog post Tuesday, saying the steps were needed to weather the industry downturn. In June, Coinbase announced it would lay off 18% of its workforce, the equivalent of roughly 1,200 employees. It eliminated another 60 positions in November. It will now shut down several projects.
MySanAntonio
Fed's Bowman says more rate hikes needed to curb inflation
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank has more work to do to curb inflation, noting that further interest-rate increases are needed and officials should hold them at restrictive levels for some time to stabilize prices. "In recent months, we've seen a decline in some measures of inflation...
MySanAntonio
FTX advisers have found $5 billion cash or sellable crypto
FTX Group advisers have found more than $5 billion in cash or cryptocurrency assets that it may be able to sell to help repay creditors, a lawyer for the company told the judge overseeing the biggest crypto bankruptcy. The company is working to monetize assets with a book value of...
MySanAntonio
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
MySanAntonio
Biden hands rare win to Permian drillers with pause on smog rule
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is deferring a plan to crack down on smog in the drilling hotbed of the Permian Basin, handing a win to oil producers along with their allies in Texas and New Mexico. The Environmental Protection Agency had been considering formally labeling parts of the region...
MySanAntonio
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
MySanAntonio
Young, educated American men 'quiet quit' jobs the most during covid
Young American men and men with college degrees led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S., according to new research that sheds more light on the pandemic-induced phenomenon. Men aged 25 to 39 worked 16 fewer hours annually - voluntarily as opposed to layoffs - between 2019 and 2022, while...
MySanAntonio
London at risk of more Tube strikes in row over pensions
Workers on the London Underground will be balloted over whether to hold more strikes as soon as March in the latest sign of industrial strife in Britain. The union Aslef said Monday it would ballot its members from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 as part of a dispute over working conditions and pensions. If Tube workers decide to strike, Aslef could announce specific dates from a fortnight later.
MySanAntonio
Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US After Brasilia Riots, O Globo Says
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a US hospital with abdominal pain a day after his supporters stormed Brasilia demanding military intervention against his loss in the October election, according to his wife. The conservative leader, who traveled to the US on Dec. 30 to...
Comments / 0