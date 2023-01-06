Read full article on original website
Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over. The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI. A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East...
Crews installing overhead fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls over the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday. It is anticipated that construction will be completed in the area by Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Winter storm headed through eastern Idaho Monday night, Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday calls for snow and 35 mph winds throughout eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory earlier Monday, which impacts areas in and around Malta, Montpelier, Inkom and McCammon. It will also affect the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 corridor from Idaho Falls to Island Park.
Man allegedly flees from law enforcement, ditches vehicle after crash and tries to steal from store
BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing and ditching his vehicle and then running into a store to steal items. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was on patrol...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. The post Police are no longer searching for person appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
Man charged after allegedly setting fire to cars in parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after reportedly setting two cars on fire in a parking lot. Michael Menard, 58, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree arson after allegedly setting two unlocked cars on fire in the parking lot of a business.
Man arrested on multiple charges after chasing stranger with hammer, police say
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he chased a stranger with a hammer, tried to destroy their car and was found to be drunk driving. Bradley G. Howe, 66, is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor DUI and was cited for malicious injury to property.
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ThursdayStar Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. There will be an open mic at Station Square,...
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The post Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released appeared first on Local News 8.
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Daren Murdock
Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
