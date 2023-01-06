ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over. The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI. A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East...
Crews installing overhead fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls over the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday. It is anticipated that construction will be completed in the area by Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Winter storm headed through eastern Idaho Monday night, Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday calls for snow and 35 mph winds throughout eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory earlier Monday, which impacts areas in and around Malta, Montpelier, Inkom and McCammon. It will also affect the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 corridor from Idaho Falls to Island Park.
Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
Man charged after allegedly setting fire to cars in parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after reportedly setting two cars on fire in a parking lot. Michael Menard, 58, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree arson after allegedly setting two unlocked cars on fire in the parking lot of a business.
Man arrested on multiple charges after chasing stranger with hammer, police say

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he chased a stranger with a hammer, tried to destroy their car and was found to be drunk driving. Bradley G. Howe, 66, is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor DUI and was cited for malicious injury to property.
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ThursdayStar Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. There will be an open mic at Station Square,...
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Daren Murdock

Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
