NBC New York
More Mainland Chinese Firms Will Take Away Market Share From Taiwan iPhone Suppliers: Investment Firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights
Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights across the U.S.
Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
World Bank Makes Big Cut to Its 2023 Growth Outlook, Says Globe Is ‘Perilously Close' to Recession
The World Bank slashed its 2023 global economy growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. It would mark "the third weakest pace of growth in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the global recessions caused by the pandemic and the global financial crisis," the World Bank said.
Winter of ‘Disconnect': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson Braces for More Than 20% Stock Drop
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is telling investors to brace for a winter downdraft. He warns S&P 500 is vulnerable to a 23% drop — bringing it to 3,000. "Even though a majority of institutional clients think we're probably going to be in a recession, they don't seem to be afraid of it," the firm's CIO and chief U.S. equity strategist told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday. "That's just a big disconnect."
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.93%. Its consumer price...
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say
FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History
The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...
Duck Creek Technologies Surges More Than 30% After Reaching Takeover Deal With Vista
Insurance tech company Duck Creek Technologies has reached a takeover deal with Vista Equity Partners, sending its stock soaring on Monday morning. Terms of the pact call for Vista to pay $19 per share in cash, or about $2.6 billion. Shares of Duck Creek surged about 46.5% to $19.03, moving above the offer price.
Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
The West's Oil War Against Russia Is Starting to Take Its Toll — Sparking Calls for Tougher Measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
Amazon Expands Its Service That Adds Prime Badge to Other Sites
Amazon is expanding its Buy with Prime program that lets retailers add the company's payment and fulfillment services to their own site. Buy with Prime users will also be able to display reviews from Amazon customers on their products. The move could create a new source of recurring revenue for...
Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
Capella Space Raises $60 Million From Fund Run by Billionaire Entertainment Exec Thomas Tull
San Francisco-based satellite imagery specialist Capella Space raised $60 million from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund of billionaire Thomas Tull. The latest raise brings Capella to about $250 million in total equity and debt financing since its founding in 2016. Capella has seven satellites in orbit currently, with its next-generation...
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
