Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.

2 DAYS AGO