The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
How to Retire With $2 Million If You Make $100,000 Per Year

It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around 10 basis points at 3.615%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.245% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Struggles to Survive

Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. CarMax — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
