Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NBC New York
Here's the Just 100 Ranking of Companies That Focus on Workers, Wages and Social Issues
Bank of America is No. 1 overall on the 2023 Just 100 list, knocking the tech sector from the top spot. Financials were the top-performing industry on the issues that the American public says matter the most to them, including wages and job creation, and which were weighted most heavily in the rankings.
NBC New York
The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor
The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
If You're Looking for a Job, Check Out These Companies
Glassdoor put together a list of the top companies based on reviews from their current and former employees.
NBC New York
How to Retire With $2 Million If You Make $100,000 Per Year
It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around 10 basis points at 3.615%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.245% after rising by about 5 basis points.
NBC New York
Americans Lean More on Credit Cards as Expenses Stay High: 46% of Cardholders Now Carry Debt From Month to Month
As daily expenses stay high due to inflation, more Americans are relying on credit cards to make ends meet and fewer are able to pay their bills in full at the end of the month. Now, 46% of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month, up from 39% last...
NBC New York
Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Struggles to Survive
Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. CarMax — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
Comments / 0