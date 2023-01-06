ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

16-year-old charged in New Year's Day homicide

By Julia Marshall
 5 days ago
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left one teen dead on New Year's Day.

Javonte Jones, 16, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot and killed a 17-year-old at JJ's Fish and Chicken.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of West Villard Avenue. Police say the 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Steven Perkins of Milwaukee.

A 22-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and later arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began around 11:18 p.m. when a man entered the restaurant and walked up to the counter. He had a gun in his waistband, prosecutors stated in the complaint.

About a minute later, two more males entered the restaurant and stood near the door. One of those males was Perkins, who after entering, bent down to adjust his shoe.

Two more men, one of them Jones, then entered the restaurant and walked up to the male at the counter.

After a few minutes, the first male who walked in began to walk out. But before leaving, he shot toward Perkins and the other male standing by the door.

Then Jones, who was by the counter, turned and shot Perkins, according to police. Jones then exchanged fire with the person who was with Perkins before fleeing the scene. According to the complaint, the person with Perkins was his stepbrother.

TMJ4 News is still waiting for a criminal complaint for the 22-year-old who was also arrested.

If found guilty, Jones could be sentenced to life in prison. His bail was set at $100,000 cash, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Comments / 7

Troy Hawkins
5d ago

16yr old New Yrs Killer, 18yr old kills weed man on Burleigh, 17yr old shoots & wounds 23yr old rival & his 2yr old son & grandma! Counselor revokes $50,000 bail on kid & 18yr old I mentor sits in co.jail awaiting sentencing on gun & stolen car charges! 16yr old shot 4x dead at Silver Spring gas station, 2 16yr olds arrested at 1:30am this week in stolen car! My 17yr old mentee kick outta house by mom, staying with 18yr old cuz'n both smoking weed! Over 100+ kids shot in 2021/22! Why does Facebook allow teens to post them illegally smoking & drinking on their platform? Folks, MANY OF OUR TEENS HERE IN KILWAUKEE ARE LOST & OUTTA CONTROL, behavior, truancy, weed, low test scores, drop out & incarceration! If this continues & NOT addressed ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE! 😡 Poverty, Low Self Esteem, Ignorance, Babies having Babies...WE ARE IN A CRISIS & WHERE ARE OUR ELECTED 🤔 BLACK OFFICIALS & non profits that get Lot$a funds to eradicate these Plagues on our community?

9
Dani Rivera
5d ago

This was past curfew!!! Why is the city of Milwaukee not enforcing this and ticketing the parents and the teens??? 😡😡😡

8
David Vento
4d ago

It is sickening to see how Milwaukee has turned into a darn shooting gallery. Teens are shooting people like it's a stupid video game, not to mention how they are stealing cars and recklessly driving like it's a violent video game. Start cracking on the parents and guardians as well as the offenders and get this mess cleaned up.

4
 

