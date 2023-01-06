Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
Jets QB situation: If team signs veteran this offseason, Zach Wilson vows to 'make that dude's life hell'
Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni admits Jalen Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return, QB won't 'get into' injury status
PHILADELPHIA -- With home-field advantage on the line, Jalen Hurts wasn't leaving anything to chance. Come hell or high water, Hurts was going to play in a game the Philadelphia Eagles needed to win to clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether Hurts needed...
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
CBS Sports
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Expected to return Wednesday
Livers (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota. Livers will likely make his return Wednesday after missing 20 straight games due to a right shoulder sprain. Fantasy managers should expect the 24-year-old forward to play limited minutes as he works his way back into game shape. Livers.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Nears double-double in win
Saric racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over Golden State. Saric was limited to three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's start against the Cavaliers despite playing 26 minutes, but he was much more efficient Tuesday and came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. He's played double-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game during that time.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Twins re-sign star shortstop to six-year deal after messy free agency, per reports
The Minnesota Twins and free-agent infielder Carlos Correa are closing in on a six-year contract worth $200 million that includes a vesting option that could push the value to $270 million, ESPN reports. The deal is pending a physical, which has complicated Correa's deals with the Giants and Mets that were in place earlier this offseason.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ty Fryfogle: Inks futures deal
The Chiefs signed Fryfogle to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Fryfogle, an undrafted rookie wideout, was waived/injured by the Cowboys in late August due to a hamstring injury and has remained a free agent since. It appears the Indiana product has moved past the issue, and he'll now have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Kansas City throughout the 2023 offseason.
