The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'

LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports

Jets QB situation: If team signs veteran this offseason, Zach Wilson vows to 'make that dude's life hell'

Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection

Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports

Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit

The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns

Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact

Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
CBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Expected to return Wednesday

Livers (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota. Livers will likely make his return Wednesday after missing 20 straight games due to a right shoulder sprain. Fantasy managers should expect the 24-year-old forward to play limited minutes as he works his way back into game shape. Livers.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Nears double-double in win

Saric racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over Golden State. Saric was limited to three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's start against the Cavaliers despite playing 26 minutes, but he was much more efficient Tuesday and came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. He's played double-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game during that time.
CBS Sports

Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY

Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports

Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta

Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ty Fryfogle: Inks futures deal

The Chiefs signed Fryfogle to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Fryfogle, an undrafted rookie wideout, was waived/injured by the Cowboys in late August due to a hamstring injury and has remained a free agent since. It appears the Indiana product has moved past the issue, and he'll now have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Kansas City throughout the 2023 offseason.
