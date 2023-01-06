Fire crews battle blaze in Chollas Creek neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Recue Department responded to a structure fire in the Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning.

The blaze was located at 5200 University Ave. University Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between 52nd Street and 54th street.

SDFD said crews encountered heavy smoke from the front of the building when they arrived. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby businesses.

According to fire officials, crews knocked the fire down shortly before 8:30 a.m. SDFD said no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

