House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack

By Rebecca Beitsch
 3 days ago

House Democrats — and one Republican — paused for a brief but emotional ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Gathering on the House steps with the families of officers who lost their lives in connection with the riot, lawmakers honored the fallen officers as well as those injured in the lengthy battle with those who stormed the Capitol.

“The Jan. 6 insurrection shook our republic to the core. For many in the Congress and across our country, the physical, psychological, and emotional scars are still raw. Yet, from the unspeakable horror sprang extraordinary heroism. Law enforcement heroes confronted the insurrectionists to protect the Capitol, the Congress and our Constitution, and it’s with great respect and admiration that we are joined by the families this morning,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.

“Thank you to the families for considering us worthy to share your grief, to honor your loss.”

Family members or representatives read the names of each officer who died in connection with the riot: Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and Metropolitan Police Officers Jeffrey Smith, Gunther Hashida, and Kyle DeFreytag.

The family of Billy Evans, a Capitol Police officer who was killed after a man rammed into Capitol barricades and drew a knife on officers, were also present, his name read aloud by his two young sons.

The remembrance was held as the majority of the GOP gathered for a call to discuss a pending twelfth vote to determine who will serve as speaker of the House.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) appeared to be the only Republican in attendance for the Jan. 6 remembrance.

Lawmakers held a 140-second moment of silence, one second for each officer injured during the attack, the pause leaving audible tears and sniffling from elected officials as well as those in the crowd.

“We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers. The violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power, a cornerstone of our republic. They failed. They failed because of the bravery and valor of the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department officers who fought heroically to defend our democracy,” incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

“We will never forget their sacrifice and we will never forget this day.”

Comments

Tedderman johns
2d ago

Kudos to Republican Brian Fitzpatrick for honoring the sacrifice of the officers and Capitol Police who fought to protect the US Government from being overthrown by rabid insurrectionists.

Reply
54
Marian Hickman
2d ago

Should show everyone what the republicans that didn’t show up to show respect really think about our constitution and what it stands for. Thank God there was one who decency and honor. So sad for the Republican Party being a bunch of losers

Reply
34
michael klein
2d ago

I really don't won't to hear anymore blue lives matter BS out of the GOP. What they believe is Conservative votes matter at whatever cost, including the Democracy that we live in. They show no respect for Capitol police, the FBI and the free a d fair elections that our Veterans have fought for . They deserve to be called out, prosecuted where they planned or help to destroy the USA. They have no respect if it does not fit their narrative.

Reply
6
