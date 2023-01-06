ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Ex Flint Fire Chief Suing Mayor Sheldon Neely for $10 Million

A former Flint fire chief is suing Mayor Sheldon Neely, claiming he was terminated from his position because he refused to lie on the mayor's behalf. Raymond Barton was fired from his position as Flint Flint Chief in November of last year. He says his termination stems from the aftermath of a house fire that occurred in the city of Flint last May.
FLINT, MI
Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed

This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
BURTON, MI
Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around

Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
OWOSSO, MI
The Cast of the ‘Clerks’ Franchise to Reunite in Livonia in March

Your favorite characters from the Clerks franchise will all be in Livonia, MI in March. Mark your calendars for March 3rd through March 5th, 2023 for a Clerks cast reunion. Astronomicon 6 will take place at Burton Manor on Schoolcraft Road in Livonia and bring in special guests Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, and more.
LIVONIA, MI
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
FLINT, MI
Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
FLINT, MI
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?

Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
LAPEER, MI
Detroit Youth Choir Earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Thanks to Flint’s Terry Crews

The second time was definitely a charm for a group of young singers from Detroit, and they have Flint's own Terry Crews to thank for it. The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage on Monday night for their AGT: All-Stars audition. The group of talented singers, ranging in age from 8 to 18, were back for a second chance after finishing second in season 14 of the popular talent competition. The new season brings back the "best of the best" to compete once again for the top prize of $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

