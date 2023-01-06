ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WSMV

East Nashville Little Free Library emptied over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization that typically functions on the honor system. You take one book or even leave one for others to read. But one East Nashville woman said that wasn’t the case for her little free library after someone emptied it over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash

A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported. Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash. A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own...
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee author accused of faking her own death

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing …. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing grief. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Dollar General offering mobile health...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
luxury-houses.net

This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of teen who died after shooting at IHOP begs for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in an IHOP parking lot is begging for answers. Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was shot in the back of the head and driving into an IHOP building.
NASHVILLE, TN

