wilsonpost.com
Community fills church to smile and cry and grieve for Mt. Juliet teen
The next time it rains, Brittney McGregor and her daughter Ambria won’t fulfill their ritual of running out into the raindrops, a favorite activity that began when the brown-eyed daughter raced her mother to the mailbox in a storm when she was a little girl. “We will never do...
WSMV
NoahBRAVE Foundation hosts fundraiser in memory of teen who battled brain cancer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin couple is bringing hope to other families and sharing their journey following the passing of their young son who bravely fought brain cancer for more than year. “It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago, all at the same time, and it hurts just...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee organization offering free yoga classes to veterans, family and caregivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), an organization that works with children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers. STAR began in 1987 and helps those in need by providing horse riding and...
WSMV
East Nashville Little Free Library emptied over the weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization that typically functions on the honor system. You take one book or even leave one for others to read. But one East Nashville woman said that wasn’t the case for her little free library after someone emptied it over the weekend.
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.
WATE
Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash
A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported. Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash. A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own...
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
WSMV
‘She had no heartbeat’: Medic, Good Samaritans help save teens from drowning in dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl is still in the hospital after Springfield County paramedics said she basically drowned and was clinically dead before she and her 16-year-old friend were rescued on Sunday. According to Robertson County first responders, the latest update from Monday morning was that a 17-year-old...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WKRN
Tennessee author accused of faking her own death
News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing …. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing grief. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Dollar General offering mobile health...
whvoradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Two TN cities among 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
WSMV
Family of teen who died after shooting at IHOP begs for answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in an IHOP parking lot is begging for answers. Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was shot in the back of the head and driving into an IHOP building.
