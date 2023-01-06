Read full article on original website
Illinois Senator Neil Anderson addresses legislators on gun bill
The Illinois State Senate passed House Bill 5471 banning the sale, manufacture, and possession of some of the most common semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. Attached are remarks by Senator Neil Anderson during debate on the semiautomatic gun ban. While the legislation exempts gun owners who already own the firearms, it...
Governor Pritzker Administration Announces Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced today that 2022 set adult use cannabis sales records in all categories it tracks. This includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold $1,552,324,820.37 worth of product, an increase of more than 12% from 2021 and 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois. There are currently 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, including the first three social equity dispensaries that opened their doors in 2022. These figures do not include taxes collected, which are reported by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
