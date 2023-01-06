Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Study: Up to a third of rural hospitals are at risk of closure
A pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition and, if not treated urgently, a patient can die. But how much the hospital receives for that treatment varies, depending on where the patient gets sick. At Tazewell Community Hospital in Southwest Virginia, the insurance company Aetna will pay $13,000 to perform a...
993thex.com
Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January
The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
aarp.org
AARP Virginia Asks Lawmakers to Help Nursing Home Residents, Create Prescription Drug Affordability Board
RICHMOND _When Virginia’s General Assembly comes to town on Wednesday, AARP Virginia will push lawmakers to protect at-risk nursing home residents and their families by taking on long-overdue quality and staffing problems in facilities. “Virginia’s long-standing failure to address staffing shortages in nursing homes must come to an end,”...
NBC 29 News
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas
January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) says a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.
texasbreaking.com
$1 Billion in Tax Relief for Business Proposed by Governor Youngkin: Majority does not agree – Here’s Why
Governor Youngkin has many proposals and projects upcoming. One of his proposals is $ 1 billion in tax relief and more than $2.6 billion to be used as an investment into other enterprises. The Governor is hopeful that his plan to reduce the business taxes, encourage workers and create a...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties
RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
New study finds Va. seafood industry provides billion-dollar boost to economy
RICHMOND—Results of a newly released economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The latest Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated over $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes. The study, sponsored by the Virginia Marine Products Board, also found that 24%, or $6.3 million, of the total tax generated was local.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
DEQ will be holding a 2022 Tier II Reporting webinar on Tues. Jan. 10
DEQ will be holding a 2022 Tier II Reporting webinar on Tues. Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. This webinar will cover the mandatory reporting requirements and electronic submittal instructions for Tier II Reports (EPCRA Section 312) along with EPCRA Sections 302, 304 and 311 (for applicable facilities) for the 2022 reporting year. Facilities that possessed any OSHA hazardous chemical above certain threshold amounts for at least a 24-hour period are required to submit a Tier II Report.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Commercial Observer
Evernest Expands Property Management Portfolio in Virginia
Evernest, a national, full-service property management firm, has acquired Woodbridge, Va.-based RPM Direct. The acquisition adds approximately 325 homes to Evernest’s Virginia portfolio of multifamily and single-family homes, and boosts the firm’s overall properties managed to more than 15,000 across the U.S. “The aim of this acquisition was...
wvtf.org
Wilder to Youngkin: The people will tell you whether you should go further
Governor Glenn Youngkin might wake up every morning and see a president staring at him in the mirror. But for now, he has to lead Virginia through the upcoming General Assembly session. Three Virginia governors have gone on to be president, but only one was governor while also running for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Rural veterinary shortages put U.S. food system at risk, report says
MADISON—As student debt outpaces earnings in rural areas, fewer up-and-coming veterinarians are compelled to work with farm animals. The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas. That has consequences for public health, food safety and economic growth in agricultural communities, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation.
WSLS
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
