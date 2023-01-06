ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny's hanging out with Cleveland's top Cornhole competitors

These folks take the game of cornhole very seriously! Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with members of the Cleveland Cornhole Association. The organization welcomes beginners and has members who have advanced to be sponsored, compete in nationals and also play professionally.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Scott gets help with forecast from remarkable 1st grader

Fox 8's Scott Sabol got some help with the Monday forecast from 1st grader Manny Vidhay. Manny has been recognized for his knowledge about weather. He is a student at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Parma.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

You're invited to an Owl-Hootenanny

The Owl-Hootenanny is one of Cleveland Metroparks most popular events and you are invited to this year's festivities! Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more this unique opportunity to get up close with birds of prey. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar/2023/ncnc/ncr/january/owl-hoot-enanny.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Week ahead weather: A return of snow?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A snowflake or two will fly through the air tonight but most of us will remain quiet. Mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy to start the day Monday, with breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mild start to work week; When rain, snow return

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy to start the day with breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cold to start but quickly climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday afternoon. Dry and quiet conditions. Next system to watch arrives late week with the...
CLEVELAND, OH

