Alabama State

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KPEL 96.5

Ranking the Top 3 Potential Landing Spots for Head Coach Sean Payton

The Sean Payton era for the Saints is just about over. Once the trade for Payton takes place the Sean Payton era will be complete. The legacy he leaves behind forever changed the Saints organization for the better. However, this trade can become the start of a new legacy or this trade can be the nail in the Saints' coffin to set us back.
KPEL 96.5

Browns Fire Former QB Legend Bernie Kosar from Radio Gig After He Openly Broke Rule

As a franchise, the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel of the 21st century has grown in infamy. The team has had 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2001, and most recently gave the highest guaranteed contract to QB Deshaun Watson who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million this season after being at the center of 22 civil lawsuits from masseuses who alleged sexual misconduct.
KPEL 96.5

Watch Lions RB Jamaal Williams Give One of the Best Postgame Interviews of All Time

The Detroit Lions have been the laughingstock of the NFL for a while now. But this year they showed that they should be taken seriously as they beat the Green Bay Packers to keep them out of the playoffs. No one exudes that attitude or sentiment more than Lions running back Jamaal Williams. After the game, Williams gave one of, if not the best postgame interview of all time.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

