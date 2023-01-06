Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow Has Perfect Response to Question About Bengals Championship Window
NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is. Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.
NFL Fans React to Quay Walker’s ‘Despicable’ On Field Act
A member of the Green Bay Packers has drawn the ire of the NFL community after he blatantly pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff during Sunday night's NFL game between the two teams. The Packers were flagged on the play and rookie safety Quay Walker was ejected from the game.
Ranking the Top 3 Potential Landing Spots for Head Coach Sean Payton
The Sean Payton era for the Saints is just about over. Once the trade for Payton takes place the Sean Payton era will be complete. The legacy he leaves behind forever changed the Saints organization for the better. However, this trade can become the start of a new legacy or this trade can be the nail in the Saints' coffin to set us back.
Browns Fire Former QB Legend Bernie Kosar from Radio Gig After He Openly Broke Rule
As a franchise, the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel of the 21st century has grown in infamy. The team has had 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2001, and most recently gave the highest guaranteed contract to QB Deshaun Watson who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million this season after being at the center of 22 civil lawsuits from masseuses who alleged sexual misconduct.
Watch Lions RB Jamaal Williams Give One of the Best Postgame Interviews of All Time
The Detroit Lions have been the laughingstock of the NFL for a while now. But this year they showed that they should be taken seriously as they beat the Green Bay Packers to keep them out of the playoffs. No one exudes that attitude or sentiment more than Lions running back Jamaal Williams. After the game, Williams gave one of, if not the best postgame interview of all time.
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin captured the attention of the sports world last week. After he dropped on the field following a tackle in the first quarter, his heart stopped, and so did the sports world. He was resuscitated by a Bills special teams coach Denny Kellington who performed CPR,...
Beer Prices at CFB National Championship Game Were Outrageous
Last night marked the end of the college football season. Georgia completely dominated TCU by the score of 65-7 in a game most of America turned off in the second half. While the game was a dud, the pregame atmosphere was as well. Tailgating is as much a part of...
Tigers change Comerica Park dimensions to encourage offense
The Tigers are changing the outfield dimensions at Comerica Park to make it more friendly to hitters.
