Midland, TX

B93

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland businesses react to the water boil notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland water main repair nears completion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
MIDLAND, TX
kurv.com

West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents

(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD students sending an experiment to the International Space Station

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Students into science!. Ector county independent school district in November students designed an experiment that was launched to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to the press release, a team of five from the STEM academy have been selected after...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?

Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

