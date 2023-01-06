Read full article on original website
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
cbs7.com
City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
cbs7.com
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
cbs7.com
Midland water main repair nears completion
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
kurv.com
West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents
(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
Midland-Odessa Answers! Which Intersections Do You See The Worst Driving?
Driving in West Texas, quite honestly could be a reality show. Set up a camera on Highway 191, I-20, 42nd street in Odessa, the loop in Midland, literally almost anywhere, and just enjoy the show! Why, you ask? Because it is crazy! Anyone who has driven on the streets of Midland or Odessa may be darn near traumatized on any given day.
yourbasin.com
ECISD students sending an experiment to the International Space Station
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Students into science!. Ector county independent school district in November students designed an experiment that was launched to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to the press release, a team of five from the STEM academy have been selected after...
Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
Grand Opening! Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location Downtown Midland!
Downtown Midland continues to grow and get more choices to grab some awesome food! The newest edition to Downtown Midland just opened and is ready to serve up some great lunch and dinner in the heart of Midland!. • TKILAZ #3 OPENS DOWNTOWN MIDLAND!. Address: 100 North Main Street Ste...
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Ask Midland Odessa -He Stood Me Up At The Restaurant So I Sent Him The Dinner Bill?
Buzz Question - Yes, got stood up recently for a dinner date. He never showed up so I ate alone. He text me later and told me about his situation and why he didn't show up...something about work and a deadline. Whatever. Well, I 'm thinking he NEEDS to pay for that meal. So I'm about to let him know how m much he owes me....right?
cbs7.com
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
