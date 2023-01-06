Read full article on original website
Create a healthy plan for the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re into the 2nd week of the new year – how are you doing on those resolutions? Don’t give up so easily – recommit to making 2023 your time to start a healthy regime. Our Expert in Sleep Apnea and TMJ, Dr. Kathi Wilson, is here with some great ideas.
Ice Cream Challenge 2023 at the Air Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Strap on your goggles, put on your gloves, and get ready to get curious because the Air Zoo is hosting their 2023 Ice Cream Challenge this Saturday! For the first time since 2019, the Ice Cream Challenge makes a return as corporate teams from all around the community have brought their best recipe to make ice cream with. But this is not any ordinary ice cream that they are making. The Air Zoo is teaching kids and adults alike how to make ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Using the recipes they brought, teams will compete to see who can make the best ice cream and win the “Golden Cone”.
World of Winter is back in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter kicked off this past Friday with over 100 art installations and events throughout downtown Grand Rapids! It’s the largest winter festival in the Midwest and runs through March 5th. Bill Kirk from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. joins us to tell...
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, …. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Storm Team...
A look at this week’s January Series speakers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics and it kicks off today!
Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Art Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a brand new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum today we have Dana Friis-Hansen in studio with us. Featuring 70 artists and 145 works from the collection of photographer and humanitarian Judy Glickman Lauder, Presence creates a dialogue between some of the most beloved and influential photographers of the 20th century, including Berenice Abbott, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Danny Lyon, Sally Mann, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee. The exhibition also includes photographs by critical contributors to the medium’s history, such as Irving Bennett Ellis, Graciela Iturbide, Lotte Jacobi, and Alma Lavenson.
“Winter’s a DRAG” is back at World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter is back and some community organizations are partnering up again for the “Winter’s a Drag” event taking place this Saturday. Trevor from MI Drag Brunch, Megan from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Andy from AYA Youth Collective join...
Importance of dental care with orthodontic treatments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Braces and aligners give us a beautiful and straight smile but we know there’s so much more to a healthy mouth. Today we have our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics, in studio with us to talk about the importance of general dental care within orthodontic treatments.
Versiti makes emergency appeal for blood donations
The Versiti blood center has issued an emergency plea for donors. They say they have less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves of Michigan hospitals. (Jan. 10, 2023) Versiti makes emergency appeal for blood donations. The Versiti blood center has issued an emergency plea for donors....
Take charge of your financial future this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the second week of the new year an important time to take charge of your financial future!. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!. >>>Take a...
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments …. Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023) Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees. Ottawa...
GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes
Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend. (Jan. 8, 2023) Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend. (Jan. 8, 2023) Storm Team...
Corewell Health has tips to create a healthy lifestyle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If your New Years Resolution includes losing weight or getting healthier. Creating a lifestyle that promotes good health can seem complicated. We may know what we should do but how do we create healthier habits? Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health is making it easier by offering a program, called Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Kristi Artz, emergency medicine physician and medical director of Lifestyle Medicine at Corewell Health joins us now.
56% Sunshine in Gr. Rapids on Monday
Grand Rapids recorded 56% of possible sunshine on Monday. It was the sunniest day in Grand Rapids since Dec. 4. From Dec. 31st through Jan. 8th, Grand Rapids recorded just 5 minutes of sunshine and from Nov. 30 – Jan. 8 we had less than 10% of possible sunshine.
Wyoming police seek 2 in December armed robbery
Wyoming police have released surveillance images of the two people they say stole beer from a gas station in December.
Midseason premiere dates for new and returning series in 2023 on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a New Year, and ABC announced its list of new and returning primetime series to watch in 2023. Everything from fan-favorites to comedy, drama and unscripted series can be enjoyed on ABC 4 West Michigan. Here’s a rundown of the TV schedule and premiere dates.
