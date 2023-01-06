Images: Siena women’s basketball takes on Fairfield; A look at fans, too (27 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Siena fans from Orenda Elementary School in Clifton Park Thursday.

LOUDONVILLE – A look at Siena women’s basketball’s game Wednesday at Fairfield, including some fan’s from Shenendehowa’s Orenda Elementary School. Siena took the 61-46 win.

Photos from our Erica Miller

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| All Siena | Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon | All Local Sports |

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, College Sports, Photo Galleries, Siena College, Sports, Sports