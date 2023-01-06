ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

2023 Chair-ity Auction Coming Soon to a Mall Near You

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry is a local organization that assists low income and under-employed families by furnishing necessities that may otherwise be gone without. ECM Executive Director Jamie Trout announced that this year’s Chair-ity Auction will return to the Colony Square Mall 2 p.m. Friday, February 24.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

The United Way will be Holding a Free Tax Clinic Program

ZANESVILLE, OH – Tax season is here, and the United Way is here to help. The United Way will be holding a Free Tax Clinic program. The program will start in early February, and you can make your appointment towards the end of January. To schedule an appointment, all a community member has to do is dial 211.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

2023 Wagner Award Winner Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Brian T. Wagner Community Leadership Award was established in 2005 by the Muskingum County Community Foundation to recognize community volunteers. Peoples Bank Personal Insurance Producer Heather Devoll was named this year’s recipient and will be honored at the MCCF Groundhog Day celebration. Devoll discussed the work that got her nominated and what the award means to her.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Guernsey Health System Joins OhioHealth

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey Health System is now a full member of the OhioHealth System. The OhioHealth Executive Team traveled to Cambridge to celebrate the consolidation and CEO Steve Markovich explained how the Columbus, faith-based organization’s expansion will affect healthcare locally. “Cambridge becomes our 13th, full-member hospital,” Markovich...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Sarabelle Satterfield

Sarabelle Satterfield, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 9, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Cooperrider and Lulu Lanning. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Glenford High, class of 1947. Sarabelle was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Zanesville, the Red Hats’ Society, served as an officer in LPNAO, and was a former Brownie Scout Troop Leader. She worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital and as a nighttime shift supervisor nurse at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, reading, traveling, fishing, gardening, and berry picking. She will be remembered for her quiet, nurturing demeanor and quick wit.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket

CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
CARROLL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville

Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department

Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

MLK Jr Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast is quickly approaching and Muskingum County Community Foundation Director of Programs Beth Fox explained the significance of the event and discussed some of the details. “So this is our 29th year of helping with the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown

ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Lela L. Sims

Lela Leona Sims, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Willow Haven. She was born January 28, 1933, in Licking County to the late Edward Earl and Alma Alice Crawmer Lake. She graduated from Hanover High School and attended Bethesda School of Nursing. She was a member of Old Stone Church of Christ in Toboso and enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidery and playing the piano.
ZANESVILLE, OH

