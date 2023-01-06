Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'Zack LoveThornville, OH
WHIZ
2023 Chair-ity Auction Coming Soon to a Mall Near You
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry is a local organization that assists low income and under-employed families by furnishing necessities that may otherwise be gone without. ECM Executive Director Jamie Trout announced that this year’s Chair-ity Auction will return to the Colony Square Mall 2 p.m. Friday, February 24.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
WHIZ
The United Way will be Holding a Free Tax Clinic Program
ZANESVILLE, OH – Tax season is here, and the United Way is here to help. The United Way will be holding a Free Tax Clinic program. The program will start in early February, and you can make your appointment towards the end of January. To schedule an appointment, all a community member has to do is dial 211.
WHIZ
The Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night. The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
WHIZ
2023 Wagner Award Winner Announced
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Brian T. Wagner Community Leadership Award was established in 2005 by the Muskingum County Community Foundation to recognize community volunteers. Peoples Bank Personal Insurance Producer Heather Devoll was named this year’s recipient and will be honored at the MCCF Groundhog Day celebration. Devoll discussed the work that got her nominated and what the award means to her.
WHIZ
Guernsey Health System Joins OhioHealth
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey Health System is now a full member of the OhioHealth System. The OhioHealth Executive Team traveled to Cambridge to celebrate the consolidation and CEO Steve Markovich explained how the Columbus, faith-based organization’s expansion will affect healthcare locally. “Cambridge becomes our 13th, full-member hospital,” Markovich...
WHIZ
Sarabelle Satterfield
Sarabelle Satterfield, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 9, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Cooperrider and Lulu Lanning. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Glenford High, class of 1947. Sarabelle was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Zanesville, the Red Hats’ Society, served as an officer in LPNAO, and was a former Brownie Scout Troop Leader. She worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital and as a nighttime shift supervisor nurse at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, reading, traveling, fishing, gardening, and berry picking. She will be remembered for her quiet, nurturing demeanor and quick wit.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket
CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
sciotopost.com
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
sciotopost.com
Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department
Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
WHIZ
MLK Jr Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast is quickly approaching and Muskingum County Community Foundation Director of Programs Beth Fox explained the significance of the event and discussed some of the details. “So this is our 29th year of helping with the...
614now.com
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
WHIZ
Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown
ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.
Mount Vernon News
Public Notice Of Intention To Liquidate Items In Storage Unit #28 At Mike’s Storage
Public notice of intention to liquidate items in storage unit #28 at Mike’s Storage 9995 Mt. Gilead Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Said items have been stored by Eric Cramer last known address: 11 Mermary Drive, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. The sale shall take place at Thomas Auction House in Fredericktown,...
Columbus restaurant forced to close after car smashes into building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demetrius Howard and Randy Keyes had the entire 2023 planned out with their restaurant FishBurger, reeling in more customers and putting more smiles on faces. Their restaurant, which sits on East Livingston Avenue, started in October 2021. “We just put our minds together, he had a...
WHIZ
Lela L. Sims
Lela Leona Sims, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Willow Haven. She was born January 28, 1933, in Licking County to the late Edward Earl and Alma Alice Crawmer Lake. She graduated from Hanover High School and attended Bethesda School of Nursing. She was a member of Old Stone Church of Christ in Toboso and enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidery and playing the piano.
