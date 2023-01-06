Sarabelle Satterfield, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 9, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Cooperrider and Lulu Lanning. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Glenford High, class of 1947. Sarabelle was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Zanesville, the Red Hats’ Society, served as an officer in LPNAO, and was a former Brownie Scout Troop Leader. She worked as an LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital and as a nighttime shift supervisor nurse at Sunnyview Nursing Home, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, reading, traveling, fishing, gardening, and berry picking. She will be remembered for her quiet, nurturing demeanor and quick wit.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO