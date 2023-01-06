ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

State Police Motor Carrier Officers join forces to fight human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the nation and the Commercial Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of human trafficking. MSP officers will join their colleagues in law enforcement,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County Deputy sentenced for misconduct in office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township was sentenced on Wednesday for misconduct in office, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Background: Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward. Barkley was sentenced to three years’ probation,...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Power dynamic shifts in Michigan government

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dynamics of state politics officially changed Wednesday. For the first time in nearly four decades, Democrats control the Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan Senate, and governor’s office. The last time this happened was in 1984. Now, Democrats hope to pass many proposals Republicans blocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts

Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state. (Jan. 6, 2023) Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta …. Police are looking for three women...
MICHIGAN STATE

