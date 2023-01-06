Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
State Police Motor Carrier Officers join forces to fight human trafficking
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the nation and the Commercial Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of human trafficking. MSP officers will join their colleagues in law enforcement,...
WILX-TV
Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy sentenced for misconduct in office
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township was sentenced on Wednesday for misconduct in office, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Background: Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward. Barkley was sentenced to three years’ probation,...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,814 new cases, 165 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan since the pandemic began surpassed 3 million cases Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,814 new cases of COVID and 165 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about...
WILX-TV
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
WILX-TV
Power dynamic shifts in Michigan government
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dynamics of state politics officially changed Wednesday. For the first time in nearly four decades, Democrats control the Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan Senate, and governor’s office. The last time this happened was in 1984. Now, Democrats hope to pass many proposals Republicans blocked...
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
Up North Voice
State Police looking for participants to enter poster contest for missing children
LANSING – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. There are...
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
WILX-TV
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
beckersdental.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Jan. 5 interview that her husband, Marc Mallory, DDS, retired from dentistry early due to the threats against her, according to the Detroit Free Press. Ms. Whitmer faced significant backlash from those who have disagreed with how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic....
WOOD
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state. (Jan. 6, 2023) Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta …. Police are looking for three women...
abc12.com
Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified. On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
