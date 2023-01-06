Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
Backcountry Film Festival returns to Big Sky
Outdoor recreation and conservation group hopes to grow its local community and raise funds by hosting event. On Jan. 26 and March 9, the Madison-Gallatin County chapter of Wild Montana will host screenings of the Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, featuring 12 short films made by winter backcountry explorers. The film festival began in 2005.
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Montana Steakhouse Pays Tribute to Longtime Cattle Rancher
Montana and the cattle ranching industry go hand in hand, and a new steakhouse in Bozeman pays tribute to a legendary cattle rancher in the state. When did the J.W Heist Steakhouse open in Bozeman?. If you're craving a good steak, the J.W. Heist Steakhouse opened in Bozeman on January...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
explorebigsky.com
Bozeman Whole Foods set to open Feb. 1
Montana’s first Whole Foods Market will open Feb. 1, 18 months after the company filed a building permit with the city of Bozeman, the company announced in a Monday press release. The nearly 32,000-square-foot store is located by the Gallatin Valley Mall at 2905 W. Main St. Whole Foods...
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store
Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
montanarightnow.com
Mountain lion activity confirmed around Willow Creek area, Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports
BROWNING, Mont. - Mountain lion activity is being reported around the Willow Creek area. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports they have confirmed the activity east of the bus garage. Residents are being urged to lock up pets as some animals have been reported in the area. Traps will...
Fairfield Sun Times
A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
NBCMontana
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
A major grocery store chain is set to open a new supermarket location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the major grocery store chain Whole Foods Market is expected to open its first Montana store location in Bozeman, according to local sources.
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
Flames engulf travel trailer over the weekend, witness recounts incident
MTN News caught flames billowing out of the trailer just after the fire was reported. MTN's Jane McDonald followed up with witnesses on Sunday to understand what happened.
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Bozeman daycare employee arrested for allegedly shaking baby
Aurora Hunter-Patterson was arrested for allegedly shaking an infant in his crib at a daycare facility.
