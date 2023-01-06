ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Comments / 0

Related
explorebigsky.com

Backcountry Film Festival returns to Big Sky

Outdoor recreation and conservation group hopes to grow its local community and raise funds by hosting event. On Jan. 26 and March 9, the Madison-Gallatin County chapter of Wild Montana will host screenings of the Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, featuring 12 short films made by winter backcountry explorers. The film festival began in 2005.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
grocerydive.com

Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Bozeman Whole Foods set to open Feb. 1

Montana’s first Whole Foods Market will open Feb. 1, 18 months after the company filed a building permit with the city of Bozeman, the company announced in a Monday press release. The nearly 32,000-square-foot store is located by the Gallatin Valley Mall at 2905 W. Main St. Whole Foods...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store

Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy