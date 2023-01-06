Read full article on original website
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Tragedy And Trickery
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) failed wedding was hurtful for sure. She feels the sting of betrayal by Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and isn’t sure she can ever forgive him. What’s worse is, the truth is out and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) still wants nothing to do with her. Can she convince him to get deprogrammed so they can go back to being in love?
DAYS Spoilers for January 10: Eric Brady Goes Absolutely Ballistic
DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, tease tempers reach a boiling point as Eric Brady takes drastic measures to get his hands on the orchid. Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) is dead, Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is dead, and Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) is becoming gravely ill — unless a particular flower can be found. One Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) claims it is missing and she has no idea where it’s gone. That simply will not do and quite frankly, Eric (Greg Vaughan) doesn’t believe her.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: If At First You Don’t Succeed — Try, Try Again
DAYS spoilers photos for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Gabi Hernandez Momentarily-Shin (Camila Banus) holes up at her brother’s house to lick her wounds,...
DAYS Recap for January 9: Stephanie Arrives Too Late To Say Goodbye
The DAYS recap for Monday, January 9, 2023, sees two innocents suffering the consequences of others’ actions. In this episode, Kayla Johnson Brady (Mary Beth Evans) joined Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) in the Upper Room, and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) was just a second or two too late to say her goodbyes. While the news of the women’s passing spread, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) “gifted” Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) a world of hurt. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: A Nasty Run-in And Mourning
DAYS spoilers weekly update for January 9 – 13, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of a nasty run-in and mourning a great loss. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a busy one...
GH Spoilers For January 9: Who Will Willow’s Match Turn Out To Be?
GH spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, reveal joyous news, pleas for help, special man pain, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Willow Has A Donor, But Do We Know Her?. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Phyllis Summers Will Make This Next Big Move
Y&R spoilers promise that Phyllis Summers will not be backing down…no matter how many times she’s told to. She has decided that she is right about everything, everyone else is wrong about everything, and history will vindicate her. In the meantime, here’s what she’ll be doing to speed that process along.
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Billy Doesn’t Want To Lose That Loving Feeling
The Y&R spoilers preview for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have a big decision to make about their future. Do they hold on to their romance and fix their love story or walk away? For Billy, the answer is clear. “I don’t want to give up on us, Lily,” he says. He’s ready to fight for the woman who has his heart. “I don’t want to walk away from this, do you?”
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of January 9: Plots, Battles, and Boldness
The Y&R spoilers for January 9 – January 13, 2023, tease a plethora of familial and business discord — truly this show’s bread and butter. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Y&R Spoilers Highlights. In the wake of Audra Charles’s (Zuleyka Silver)...
Y&R Alum Shemar Moore Announces An Exciting Family Addition
The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore recently announced that his family is growing soon in a big way. The actor, who portrayed Malcolm Winters on Y&R, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his family, friends, and fans. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥,” wrote Moore alongside a video he included, sharing all the details.
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Vets Tackle Legal Drama
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Sheila Carter’s Freedom Is On The Line
The B&B spoilers preview for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is sporting her prison blues, but she doesn’t intend on staying in those duds for very long. She cozies up to Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and urges him to go with their plan. “The two of us together, there is nothing we can’t do,” she assures him.
B&B Spoilers for the Week of January 9: Wicked Games And Devious Schemes
B&B spoilers for January 9 – January 13, 2023, tease a week of injustice, big decisions, and maddening news. Despicable games are being played and you will not want to miss a single second of the action. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Monday, January 9. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Nolan)...
A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Confusion, Apathy & Wishful Thinking
When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Kate and Kayla Die; Is Marlena Next?
It’s a somber week in Salem. Two of the three women who survived Orpheus’s initial attempt at trying to kill them aren’t so lucky when that toxic virus returns. Shockingly, both Kate Roberts Brady and Kayla Brady Johnson die. DAYS Spoilers Video Preview. Here’s your Days of...
A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Downright Farcical & Whiplash
When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.
GH Spoilers Video Preview: It’s A Huge Week As All Will Be Revealed
Your GH spoilers preview video for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. One of the biggest weeks we’ve seen yet in Port Charles begins when Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and his fiancée Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) meet with Dr. Terry Randolph (Cassandra James), who alerts the couple that she has bad news for them.
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Disturbing Message & Enemy Territory
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 9 – 13, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. This week, Genoa City residents began their new year. For some, it wasn’t so wonderful. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) wondered what she’d do about her pregnancy while trying to keep it a secret from Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Elsewhere, Abby Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) slept together again, and later she took off her ring while he tried to keep Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) from moving forward with the Chancellor-Winters Initial Public Offering.
GH Recap For January 6: Spencer Learns The Devastating Truth About Britt
The GH recap for Friday, January 6, 2023, features Sonny Corinthos breaking the news about Britt Westbourne’s death to Spencer Cassadine, one of the people who loved her most. GH Recap Highlights. In this episode, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) both heard what happened to...
