Thursday NKY HS hoops round-up: Walton-Verona girls fall short in All “A” 8th Region semifinals, Highlands 1-0 in district play

linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: St. Henry, Newport Advance to All “A” semifinals
The All “A” 9th Region boys quarterfinals at Beechwood featured a tight one and a lopsided battle to determine which teams made it to the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. The first game had the St. Henry Crusaders (6-8) knock off the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (9-8), 61-57 in a rematch from Dec. 3 in Erlanger that NewCath won 70-57. The Crusaders have won four of their last five games since losing seven in a row.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week for Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: Scott High School girls basketball team
Wow, what a week for LINK nky Team of the Week presented by OrthoCincy!. Throughout the week, Scott and Newport Central Catholic’s girls basketball team were neck-and-neck until a late push from Scott got them over the edge. We had over 1,300 votes this week, so we want to thank you all for voting!
linknky.com
Cougars on the prowl, knock off CovCath
Maybe a couple of early season losses and not at full strength kept Conner under the radar as they started 2-3. They’ve now put the target squarely on their back. The Cougars went into Park Hills on Tuesday night and came away with a 74-68 victory over Covington Catholic, defeating the state’s No. 2 team and snapping a 15-game losing streak to their Ninth Region foes dating all the way back to 2008.
linknky.com
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 10
The Thomas More women’s basketball team continues their reign as the best team in NAIA women’s basketball, receiving all 21 first-place votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll Wednesday morning. They are undefeated this season at 17-0 and 11-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Since the last polls...
linknky.com
Faulkner ties it in regulation, Norse win it in OT
Truist Arena will need to check their profit and loss statements by the end of the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball season for as much overtime they’ve had to dole out. For the third time this season, the Norse needed more than 40 minutes to determine a winner....
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas earns ‘Runner Friendly’ title as Flying Pig training kicks into high gear
The city of Fort Thomas is the first city in Kentucky to earn a “Runner Friendly Community” designation from the Road Runners Club of America. Cities across the country were invited to apply for the honor, and Fort Thomas was one of only five communities to earn the designation awarded in fall 2022.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Highland Plaza under new ownership for first time since 1960s
After decades under the same owners, Highland Plaza, located at 654 Highlands Ave. in Fort Thomas, is under new ownership. Fort Thomas business partners Brent Gilman and Matt Mansfield of Tower Homes acquired the property on Jan. 6 from Hank Pogue, president of Fort Thomas Enterprises Inc., whose father purchased the property in 1964.
linknky.com
Park Hills hopes to address traffic issues before Brent Spence project
Park Hills police have been conducting traffic studies on the city’s stretch of Amsterdam Road, which is already a traffic overflow route when I-71/75 is backed up and is expected to get worse as the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project picks up speed. A main artery that funnels commuters...
linknky.com
Biggby Coffee names Brandience agency of record for Tri-State locations
Biggby Coffee’s 16-store Greater Cincinnati footprint is now utilizing Cincinnati-based marketing agency Brandience for agency-of-record status. Brandience will oversee all paid advertising and marketing aspects, including media buying, planning, placement, sponsorships, and digital and brand creative for Biggby Coffee’s Cincinnati co-op. The company has expanded into Northern Kentucky,...
linknky.com
Park Hills tables decision to acquire Dixie Highway site for permanent council location
The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
linknky.com
Campbell County Schools first in region to offer telehealth services
Campbell County Schools now offers virtual school-based telehealth visits through St. Elizabeth Healthcare for students starting this school year. Telehealth visits can be set up for students with non-emergent health issues who will be seen by a physician via the computer while the student is at school. With parent permission,...
linknky.com
One victim in Friday evening double shooting has passed away, announce Covington Police
Twenty-three-year old Selvin Orlando Alvarado of Covington, one of the victims of Friday’s double shooting in Covington, passed away at 10:04 a.m. after succumbing to his wounds, according to a press release from the Covington Police Department. Alvarado was previously in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
linknky.com
Lawsuit filed over charter school law
On Friday, The Council for Better Education and two boards of education filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court against the Kentucky Department of Education over House Bill 9 — the charter school bill passed by the legislature last year. The Dayton Independent Board of Education and Jefferson...
linknky.com
Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
linknky.com
Six arrested in Fort Thomas on fraud-related charges, police say
Six individuals were arrested in Fort Thomas Wednesday and are currently detained on charges related to fraud, Fort Thomas police said. The arrest occurred at the Wesbanco branch on North Fort Thomas Avenue. Fort Thomas public information officer Adam Noe told LINK nky that these arrests are part of an...
linknky.com
New nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham arrives at CVG
A new nonstop flight has arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. American Airlines launched their nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday. The new flight will depart daily from CVG at 8:15 p.m. and arrive at RDU at 9:50 p.m. It will depart daily from RDU at 7:00 a.m....
linknky.com
Two suspects charged in relation to Florence Taco Bell shooting
The Florence Police Department has named two suspects related to a shooting at a Taco Bell over the weekend. Eli Nunez, 19 of Union and Cody Love, 18 of Elsmere, have been identified and charged in connection to the shooting that took place on Jan. 6 at the Taco Bell on U.S. 42 in Florence.
