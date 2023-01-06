Thursday NKY HS hoops round-up: Walton-Verona girls fall short in All “A” 8th Region semifinals, Highlands 1-0 in district play

The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.

