ajmc.com
Dr Ken Cohen Speaks on the Impact of Market Power on Biosimilar Uptake
Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, speaks on the future of more biosimilars hitting the market, and how they will influence value-based care. Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, speaks on the future of more biosimilars hitting the market, and how they will influence value-based care.
ajmc.com
Improved Implementation Strategies Can Further Advance SMA Care, Researchers Say
The diagnosis and treatment of a rare disease like spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) would benefit greatly from using implementation science to reduce the variation that exists in screening and therapy, according to researchers. Although the field of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has advanced significantly in the past decade, thanks to...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Drugs Touted to Fight Childhood Obesity; NYC Nurses Strike; XBB.1.15 Variant Deemed “Most Transmissible”
Pediatricians push for early action against childhood obesity, including prescription weight-loss medications and bariatric surgery; 7000 nurses go on strike in New York City; a new SARS-CoV-2 variant is more contagious but not necessarily more dangerous. Weight-Loss Drugs for Children Prescribed As Initial Treatment. Pediatric health experts are pushing for...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Medication Adherence Is a “Force Multiplier” for Medicare Advantage Profitability, Enrollment, Star Ratings
Medication adherence is a key part of Medicare Advantage, and its importance to improving Star Ratings necessitate a renewed focus on the measure. There’s never been a more critical time for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to focus on improving medication adherence. It’s a key component of the overall strategy for the MA plan to improve Star Ratings, competitiveness for the annual enrollment period (AEP), and overall plan profitability.
ajmc.com
Contraction, Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Was Lower in Vaccinated Patients With PAH
Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were more likely to die or be hospitalized if they contracted COVID-19 but were less likely to die from COVID-19 if they were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Patients with a diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to...
ajmc.com
Mortality Rates Lower for Patients With PD Using Pimavanserin
Compared with patients using other antipsychotics, patients with Parkinson disease using pimavanserin had lower death rates. All-cause mortality rates were lower among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) treated with pimavanserin compared with those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. Pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, is approved in the United States to treat...
ajmc.com
Concurrent Antibiotics, Steroids Raise CDI Risk in People With Lung Cancer Receiving EGFR-TKIs
The new report found no evidence that second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) were more likely to lead to Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in patients with lung cancer. Findings from a new study shed light on the risk of Clostridioidesdifficile infection (CDI) among people with lung cancer who are receiving epidermal...
ajmc.com
Specific Air Pollutants Linked to Asthma Attacks in Urban Children
Individual outdoor air pollutants are linked with non-viral asthma attacks, study finds. In a study of children living in urban neighborhoods across the United States, nearly 30% of asthma attacks were non-viral and linked to specific air pollutants and ozone layer, emphasizing the need to reduce elevated levels of air pollution to counteract respiratory illnesses among children and young adults.
ajmc.com
ASH Abstracts Reveal Disparate CAR T-Cell Therapy Access and Outcomes in MM, DLBCL
Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location among patients with cancer. Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location...
ajmc.com
Collaboration Between Oncology and Primary Care Can Improve Cancer Screening and Prevention, Says Susan Sabo-Wagner
Moving screening and prevention care more upstream can help make an impact by getting patients diagnosed with cancer earlier, said Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, executive director of clinical strategy for Oncology Consultants of Houston, Texas. Screening and prevention of cancer needs to be a collaborative effort between oncology practices...
ajmc.com
How CAR T Therapies Stack Up Against Standard of Care for LBCL Across Lines of Treatment, Cost Perspectives
During 2022, the FDA approved 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for use in second-line treatment, offering new treatment choices but raising the question: What options remain once a patient relapses after CAR T?. In abstracts featured at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, investigators...
ajmc.com
Impact of Patient Factors on Developing AML After MDS or CML; Ponatinib in Highly Resistant CP-CML
Research presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition examined how certain patient and demographic characteristics that may be related to socioeconomic disparities impact the risk of hematological cancers; the influence of diabetes on chronic myeloid leukemia; and 2 updates on ponatinib. Certain patient and...
