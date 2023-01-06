Read full article on original website
Treasurer Robert Sprague getting the word out about Ag-LINK program to help Ohio farmers
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio farmers who are facing high-interest rates on agriculture projects will have a new avenue to save on total costs. The Treasurer of the State of Ohio Robert Sprague announced a new revamped version of Ag-LINK, a program that aims to give farmers, agri-businesses, and co-ops reduced interest rates on new or existing operating loans. Those who are considered organized for profit, have headquarters and 51% of operations in Ohio, have a loan exclusively for agricultural purposes, and agree to all financial regulations, are eligible for the program.
U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Press Release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio: CLEVELAND – In recognition of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local public servants learning about Ohio ethics laws this morning as a representative of the Ohio Ethics Commission is in town. Dozens of township, village, city, and county elected and appointed officials attended a session reviewing the Ohio ethics laws. As public servants, they have a responsibility to comply with the law. The two most common violations the ethics commission sees are people who sell goods and services to their own public office and nepotism. The criminal liability for violations can range from 1st-degree misdemeanors to 4th-degree felonies.
New requirements for absentee voting in Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot. In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
OSHP troopers in Auglaize County recover a missing and endangered child from Michigan
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
Gov. DeWine bans TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat, and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices. Governor Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term. He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The order prohibits state agencies, boards, and commissions from using social media platforms whose owners are in China.
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
