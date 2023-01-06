ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot. In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO