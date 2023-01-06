LITT CARR, Ky. (OVR) — On the outside, it looked like an ordinary shed. But inside, the building bustled. Moving between two long tables, neighbors caught up while they looked through piles of toiletries, diapers and toys. In the corner, Donna Roark sat at a table, her makeshift office, conferring with her sister over a stack of supply inventories and other papers, a cup of steaming coffee in her hand.

