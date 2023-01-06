Read full article on original website
WOUB
DeWine sets agenda for second term in office during inauguration ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio...
WOUB
Two controversial Ohio bills on oil and gas drilling and election laws both signed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from the lame duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial.
WOUB
Eastern Kentuckians wrangle with cold and flood aftermath as winter sets in
LITT CARR, Ky. (OVR) — On the outside, it looked like an ordinary shed. But inside, the building bustled. Moving between two long tables, neighbors caught up while they looked through piles of toiletries, diapers and toys. In the corner, Donna Roark sat at a table, her makeshift office, conferring with her sister over a stack of supply inventories and other papers, a cup of steaming coffee in her hand.
