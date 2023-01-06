CALIFORNIA — Thousands of people are without power as more heavy storms hit California. Extreme flooding is expected as well. Thunderstorms, snow and heavy winds have hit northern California over the last few days, including Sunday, according to The Associated Press. It is believed that incoming storms and rain could bring more flooding, rising rivers and creating mudslides in areas that are still soggy from the last batches of rain.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO