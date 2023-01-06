Read full article on original website
Related
fox13memphis.com
Thousands without power, extreme flooding expected with more heavy storms in California
CALIFORNIA — Thousands of people are without power as more heavy storms hit California. Extreme flooding is expected as well. Thunderstorms, snow and heavy winds have hit northern California over the last few days, including Sunday, according to The Associated Press. It is believed that incoming storms and rain could bring more flooding, rising rivers and creating mudslides in areas that are still soggy from the last batches of rain.
fox13memphis.com
Woman’s body found in recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a load of recyclables that was picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was found Thursday morning at the Samoa Resources Recovery Center, the Eureka Police Department told The Associated Press.
Comments / 0