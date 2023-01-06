COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering its jurisdiction. The chase was originally initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department, according to the GBI.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO