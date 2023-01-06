Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Missing 14-year-old girl found, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said the girl was found safe. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old girl. Police said they were called to a Hampton home when officers learned the girl left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
MISSING: 14-year-old girl leaves for school never returned home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs. Police said they were called to a Hampton home on Centerra Drive when officers learned Gibbs left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
2 men arrested after shooting at Perimeter Mall, Dunwoody Police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after last week's shooting at Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody Police Department detectives announced Tuesday that the two men, 21 and 20 years old, are in custody. Officers originally said the shooter was in custody and have determined he had an accomplice. Police...
Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
Data: Homicides went up in Atlanta last year, other violent crimes went down
ATLANTA — While homicides are up across Atlanta for the third year in a row, according to data reported by the Atlanta Police Department, there was a slowdown in some other violent crimes last year. Here's a look at the current homicide numbers reported by APD since 2019 -...
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. Gibbs’ parents told police that school...
18-year-old shot, killed after walking out of gas station: DeKalb Police
DECATUR, Ala. — An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot several times as he walked out of a Decatur gas station Tuesday evening, according to DeKalb County Police. Authorities said it happened at the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teen dead with multiple gunshot wounds. His family identified him as Akhir Muhammad.
2 hurt after person intentionally crashes car into Emory Hospital ER, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. — Emory Hillandale Hospital is open after a car drove into its waiting room Monday afternoon. DeKalb County police believe the crash was intentional. A spokesperson with the hospital system said the vehicle crashed into its facility around 1:30 p.m. Two people were hurt, but are expected to survive, according to police.
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Coweta County, sheriff says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering its jurisdiction. The chase was originally initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department, according to the GBI.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County woman who ran from behavioral health facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say Danielle Dismuke has been located. Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for a woman who disappeared from a behavioral health facility Friday morning. Authorities said officers responded to reports of a missing person from Riverwoods Behavioral Health System on Medical...
APD: Man gets inside plane, steals vehicles at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole vehicles and hopped into an airplane cockpit at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It happened last Friday shortly before 3:30 a.m. According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was dispatched to a call about a suspicious man.
'This is a health hazard' | Trash piles up for over 2 weeks at DeKalb County senior citizen community
DECATUR, Ga. — For weeks, trash has been piling up in a DeKalb County senior citizen community. It got so bad that Magnolia Circle Apartment tenants started reaching out to 11Alive for help. Russell Williams said the trash had been piling up since before Christmas. "This is a health...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman at Snellville car dealership: Authorities
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused in the shooting death of a Snellville car dealership employee. It's been a month since 34-year-old Courtney Owens was shot and killed at Royal Court Motors in south Gwinnett County on Dec. 9. Police said Wesley Vickers is the one who pulled the trigger.
Missing | Atlanta Police need help finding 78-year-old man with dementia
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old northwest Atlanta man with dementia. A Mattie's Call alert states that Willie Hill was last seen at 717 Dalvigney St. in northwest Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Hill is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds...
Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0