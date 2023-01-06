ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Missing 14-year-old girl found, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said the girl was found safe. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old girl. Police said they were called to a Hampton home when officers learned the girl left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
RIVERDALE, GA
11Alive

18-year-old shot, killed after walking out of gas station: DeKalb Police

DECATUR, Ala. — An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot several times as he walked out of a Decatur gas station Tuesday evening, according to DeKalb County Police. Authorities said it happened at the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teen dead with multiple gunshot wounds. His family identified him as Akhir Muhammad.
DECATUR, AL
11Alive

2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Coweta County, sheriff says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering its jurisdiction. The chase was originally initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department, according to the GBI.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy