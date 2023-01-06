ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists. Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails

WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
ROCKFORD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Business leaders' concerns mount after Ottawa County Board closes DEI office

Business leaders in Ottawa County are voicing their concern over the Board of Commissioners’ recent decision to close its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board made the “surprising” decision to close the DEI office on Tuesday as commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said the Department had created more damage than good since its inception in 2019.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

