Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Former Kent County administrator’s new book shares his leadership path, helping others fulfill dreams
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a newly released book, former Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt shares his personal leadership journey and the need to build a society that matches the dream of civil rights leader, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Fulfilling the Dream: My Pathway to Leadership and...
Fox17
Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists. Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and...
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails
WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
Fox17
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
World of Winter lights up GR on opening night
The World of Winter festival's opening event is lighting up Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
wgvunews.org
Business leaders' concerns mount after Ottawa County Board closes DEI office
Business leaders in Ottawa County are voicing their concern over the Board of Commissioners’ recent decision to close its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board made the “surprising” decision to close the DEI office on Tuesday as commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said the Department had created more damage than good since its inception in 2019.
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
Holland to continue operating as-is despite Ottawa Co. shakeup, chamber of commerce concerned for small businesses
HOLLAND, Michigan — All of the changes in Ottawa County following Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting have raised the eyebrows of some of the small businesses in the area. Holland city manager Keith Van Beek says don't expect to see dramatic changes in town like the ones at the...
Fox17
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
Birthday parade of hope visits Holland toddler ahead of kidney transplant surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Dozens of people paid a visit to a toddler in Ottawa County battling a rare kidney disease, with a birthday parade of hope. Firetrucks and police cruisers blasted their sirens and flashed their lights for Hudson Ireland in Holland. "We're very excited," her mom Kendra said...
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna Pub’s flavorful burgers are ‘prepared fresh and grilled to perfection’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Ravenna Pub has been a staple in Muskegon County since it was first known as a small town bar in the prohibition era. Paulette Deyoung took ownership of the bar, located at 12436 Stafford Rd. in Ravenna, in 2001 and transformed it into the pub now known for its fresh burgers, steaks, wings and more.
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
