Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’
In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football. Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey
It’s safe to say that most children would be absolutely ecstatic to see their father start an NFL football game and would be excited to attend the game supporting him and wearing his jersey. But apparently, that’s not true for Daniel Flacco, the son of New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. With Jets starting quarterback Read more... The post Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
Bills announce formalization of Damar Hamlin charity, donations rise to over $8.6M
The Buffalo Bills announced the formal creation of Damar Hamlin's charity, days after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
DeAndre Hopkins drops ominous message on Cardinals’ future
DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals had a disastrous season in 2022. Now, with questions looming around the franchise, Hopkins has put his own status with the Cardinals into murky waters. The Cardinals finished the year with just a 4-13 record. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired while General Manager Steve Keim stepped down. […] The post DeAndre Hopkins drops ominous message on Cardinals’ future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
"That was for you 3!" Nyheim Hines tweeted to Damar Hamlin after the Bills game.
Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner. “I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know […] The post Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football.
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status
Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac. “Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.” The Steelers’ season started […] The post Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
