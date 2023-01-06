Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
KCRG.com
Highway 100 at East Post Road reopen following crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The intersection at Highway 100 and East Post Road is back open after a vehicular crash caused it to close at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Access to recycling limited at Cedar Rapids apartment complexes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There used to be both green and white dumpsters at Pheasant Run Apartments. Now, the white ones are gone. “There was two dumpsters. So one must have been for recycling and the other for regular trash,“ said Draziyo Amuda, who lives at the complex. She was right, and the removal of the white recycling dumpsters means an uncertain future for recycling at the complex.
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Linn County 3rd Fire District, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
KCRG.com
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
KCRG.com
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood. To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
KCRG.com
Signs of appendix rupture
Investigators believe a handful of cars lost control in that area and crashed, prompting the chain reaction crash that also involved 9 semi trucks. Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst. Updated: 12 hours ago. A second grader from Cedar Rapids survived after...
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
KCRG.com
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. West Union outdoor ice rink opens for winter. Updated: 6 hours ago. An outdoor ice rink is now...
KCCI.com
Police: Unresponsive driver died from gunshot wounds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One person died after a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors. Updated: 10 hours ago. John Deere is allowing...
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.
KCRG.com
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m. Officers found a vehicle off the road...
KCRG.com
Slippery Conditions Could Develop Overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, a weak system heads toward the state. As it moves through tonight drizzle, fog and a wintry mix are possible. The bottom line is that roads could certainly be impacted. Stay up to date on the latest road conditions overnight through Wednesday morning. A second system, moving southeast of the state, could bring an additional wintry mix tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Again, this could bring slick spots and stretches. Overall temperatures stay above normal for the middle of January. Have a great night!
Comments / 0