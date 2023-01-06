Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Wall Street opens higher, adding to gains made last week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending gains from last week when the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks. Energy stocks were among the biggest winners as crude oil prices rose about 3%. Technology stocks were also higher. Macy’s sank after tempering its sales forecast for its current quarter late Friday. Later this week big U.S. companies will start reporting their results for the last three months of the year, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% early Monday, and the Nasdaq added 1.2%. The Dow rose 0.5%.
Idaho State Journal
Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise
Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
Idaho State Journal
Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South Korea, Hong...
Comments / 0