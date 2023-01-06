ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

2023 NYC Winter Jazzfest set to sweep the city

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A showcase of smooth sounds and exciting performances will take over city venues starting Jan. 12 as the NYC Winter Jazzfest returns for its annual takeover. Jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike will revel in knowing that over 500 musicians will be performing across 17 venues from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Restaurant Week on Staten Island, plus everything you need to know about the NYC Winter Outing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s official NYC Restaurant Week features a record 12 eateries on Staten Island. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with Mastercard, is promoting the reservations packaged in a program called NYC Winter Outing 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY Lottery: 2 winners hit $1M+ in Mega Millions in New York, as jackpot soars

While many people may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it could offer the opportunity to win the Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $1.35 billion. The jackpot prize rose after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. It means the jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday, Jan. 13′s drawing — what could be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if it’s won.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island traffic deaths: Total drops slightly in 2022, following 3 years of rising fatalities, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on Staten Island dropped slightly in 2022, bucking a three-year trend of rising roadway deaths throughout the borough. On Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that there were 255 total traffic fatalities on New York City streets in 2022, a 6.6% decrease from the 273 recorded in 2021, marking the first year-over-year decline since 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom

The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Community Policy