FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
St. Patrick’s Parade on Forest Avenue 2023: When is it and who is the grand marshal?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, snow or shine, the St. Patrick’s Parade comes to Forest Avenue on Sunday, March 5. The step-off from Hart Boulevard will be at 12:30 p.m. The 59th annual procession will travel Forest Avenue from Hart to Jewett Avenue. The thoroughfare will be closed starting around 11:30 a.m. except for major crossings.
2023 NYC Winter Jazzfest set to sweep the city
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A showcase of smooth sounds and exciting performances will take over city venues starting Jan. 12 as the NYC Winter Jazzfest returns for its annual takeover. Jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike will revel in knowing that over 500 musicians will be performing across 17 venues from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NYC Restaurant Week on Staten Island, plus everything you need to know about the NYC Winter Outing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s official NYC Restaurant Week features a record 12 eateries on Staten Island. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with Mastercard, is promoting the reservations packaged in a program called NYC Winter Outing 2023.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
These are the 10 least-snowiest winters in New York City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to snowy weather in New York City has this season creeping up the all-time record charts for the latest to receive measurable accumulation, and the delay may also make this winter among the least snowiest. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate...
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NY Lottery: 2 winners hit $1M+ in Mega Millions in New York, as jackpot soars
While many people may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it could offer the opportunity to win the Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $1.35 billion. The jackpot prize rose after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. It means the jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday, Jan. 13′s drawing — what could be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if it’s won.
NYC touts success of speed-limiting technology pilot; officials hope to expand program in coming years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The initial results of New York City’s speed-limiting technology pilot have been encouraging, prompting officials to push for a massive expansion of the program in the coming years. In August, Mayor Eric Adams announced that intelligent speed assistance technology had been installed in a select...
Staten Island traffic deaths: Total drops slightly in 2022, following 3 years of rising fatalities, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of traffic fatalities on Staten Island dropped slightly in 2022, bucking a three-year trend of rising roadway deaths throughout the borough. On Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that there were 255 total traffic fatalities on New York City streets in 2022, a 6.6% decrease from the 273 recorded in 2021, marking the first year-over-year decline since 2018.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
